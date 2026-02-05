Watch Super Bowl LX ads: 10 must‑see commercials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cost of a Super Bowl commercial has officially entered jaw-dropping territory. For Super Bowl LX, some 30-second ad slots have reportedly sold for as much as $10 million.

That figure marks a new high for the Big Game. Even the average price this year sits closer to $8 million. As a result, Super Bowl airtime has become one of the most valuable buys in advertising, especially for brands chasing massive live audiences.

Back in 1967, when the first Super Bowl aired, commercial placements were modest and easy to overlook. Since then, the Super Bowl has grown into a cultural event where advertisers compete for attention and relevance. Today, commercials are no longer treated as interruptions. Instead, they are appointment viewing. With audiences expected to once again approach historic highs, brands are betting that the right creative moment can justify even an eight-figure price tag.

Based on what brands are putting on screen this year, that investment shows up in different ways. For example, Super Bowl LX ads span a wide range of styles. Some lean into self-aware humor and celebrity chaos. Others focus on quieter, more emotional storytelling and wellness messages.

Ben Affleck and the art of Super Bowl self-parody

Dunkin' is once again leaning all the way into self-aware absurdity, and Ben Affleck is clearly having a blast. In "Golden Cringe," Affleck returns for his fourth straight Super Bowl run with Dunkin' Donuts, this time pitching a VHS-era "gold mine" to two mystery figures named "Jen and Matt" — setting off a celebrity guessing game about whether familiar faces like Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon might return.

The teaser plays like a chaotic brainstorm you were never supposed to see, and Affleck's long-running joke that his Dunkin' obsession predates fame, studios and good ideas. Affleck even riffs on how other stores once "kicked him out," underscoring his obsession with the brand while teasing that this could be the "pinnacle of all our careers."

When one keg becomes the main character

Bud Light keeps it simple and lets the moment spiral. In Keg, NFL legend Peyton Manning, comedian Shane Gillis and Grammy winner Post Malone stand together as Manning casually holds a glass of Bud Light. Post Malone scans the scene and asks the question everyone at a party eventually asks: "Is there enough for everyone?" Manning points off into the distance and replies, "Oh, right there," just as a guy hauling a keg completely loses control. The keg breaks free and starts rolling down a canyon, sending all three tumbling after it as Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You swells dramatically in the background. After the chaos settles, Manning stands up, places his Bud Light down and looks around before delivering the understated line, "Heck of a wedding, huh?"

The ceremony somehow continues. Gillis turns to the bride and offers a polite, "Hey, it’s a great ceremony," then pivots to the camera and deadpans, "I give it a week." The ad lands by letting the contrast do the work. Sentimental music, runaway kegs and brutally honest humor collide, making Bud Light’s Super Bowl moment feel effortless, absurd and perfectly timed.

A sci-fi legend tackles fiber head-on

Kellogg's leans into nostalgia and cheeky humor with Will Shat, starring William Shatner as Raisin Bran's unlikely "bran ambassador." The spot opens in space as an alert flashes that America is low on fiber. Shatner answers the call in classic deadpan style, declaring that "duty calls" before announcing he is here to bring fiber to the masses with Kellogg's Raisin Bran. The ad then becomes a fast-moving tour of everyday life. Shatner pops up in a sports bar and a living room, calmly delivering bathroom-adjacent puns while everyone around him looks stunned.

He declares, "It's fiber time," then eyes a nearby dog and asks, "Is that dog a shih tzu?" The joke lands again when the pup's collar reveals a "Will" dog tag. The chaos peaks at a football tailgate, where Shatner climbs onto a car, mutters that he is "too old for this," and crashes down onto a table stacked with Raisin Bran boxes.

Football reimagined as a diner menu

Uber Eats plays it straight in "Diner Menu," starring Parker Posey and Matthew McConaughey as two people calmly unraveling what they believe is an obvious truth. Sitting together, Posey starts laying out her case, rattling off food-coded phrases like "pancake blocks" and "hash marks," treating football terminology like menu items. McConaughey nods and admits he could eat that "every morning and twice on Sunday." Their conclusion feels inevitable. Football, according to them, is basically a diner menu.

McConaughey takes the theory a step further with a piece of football trivia. Barry Sanders played for Detroit for 10 years. What color was his jersey? Blue. Posey answers, "Blueberry," McConaughey responds by letting out a shriek and casually popping a blueberry into his mouth. Parker then immediately admits, "That was a bit of a reach," with Matthew adding, "Football is totally selling food."

A Super Bowl teaser built on kindness and community

Rocket and Redfin take a softer approach to Super Bowl advertising with a black-and-white teaser featuring Lady Gaga. The spot reimagines "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" – the iconic theme from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood – setting the tone for a larger campaign focused on home, belonging and community. Instead of spectacle, the teaser leans on simplicity, emotion and a familiar melody that immediately signals warmth. Gaga's understated performance anchors the message. Known for championing individuality and kindness, she brings a quiet sincerity to the song that feels personal rather than performative.

A deli singalong powered by mayo

Hellmann's turns lunchtime into a full-blown musical in "Meal Diamond," starring Andy Samberg as a parody crooner inspired by Neil Diamond. Set inside a crowded deli, the ad kicks off as Samberg launches into "Sweet Sandwich Time," a mayo-fueled anthem that quickly pulls everyone behind the counter and in line into the performance. What starts as a routine lunch rush spirals into controlled chaos, with generous streams of Hellmann's mayonnaise getting squeezed onto every sandwich by Samberg as he says, "This is how I make friends" and sings, "I'll squirt you while I am walking by."

Among the stunned customers is Elle Fanning, who plays the straight face to Samberg's improv-heavy energy. She looks on and tells him, "You are incredible." Samberg fires back without missing a beat, "Incredibly lonely." If the goal is to get viewers humming and craving extra mayo on their sandwiches, Meal Diamond hits every note.

Grocery preferences go full Europop

Instacart's "Bananas" spot leans into over-the-top '80s Europop energy with Ben Stiller and Benson Boone as a retro disco-pop duo battling it out on a glittering stage. Directed by Spike Jonze, the 30-second commercial highlights Instacart's new "Preference Picker" tool by turning grocery pickiness into performance art. Stiller and Boone harmonize about choosing bananas just the way you like them, using the app's feature. As the duet escalates, Boone shows off with a dramatic mid-song backflip, prompting Stiller's character to try and match him.

That attempt ends with Stiller crashing spectacularly into the drum kit on stage, underscoring the absurd rivalry and keeping the energy chaotic and fun. The spot closes with Ben falling off the stage and the tagline "Bananas just how you like," a playful nod to the new Preference Picker, which helps Instacart customers choose banana ripeness and other grocery details with precision.

A ski lesson with Super Bowl stakes

Michelob ULTRA makes its Super Bowl debut with "The ULTRA Instructor," starring Kurt Russell and Lewis Pullman in a spot that blends winter sports intensity with laid-back beer humor. The 60-second commercial casts Russell as a legendary ski instructor training Pullman's character to unlock a competitive edge, where bragging rights and rounds of ULTRA are on the line. The training montage leans into Russell's coaching persona, complete with a playful callback to his role as Herb Brooks in Miracle. As Pullman sharpens his skis and pushes through drills, Russell delivers the familiar command, "Again," turning a friendly ski session into a mock high-stakes competition.

The contrast between elite-level motivation and low-pressure rewards keeps the tone light while tapping into sports nostalgia. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the spot also features Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and NHL champion T.J. Oshie, reinforcing Michelob ULTRA's connection to Team USA and the Winter Olympics. By merging Super Bowl spectacle with Olympic energy, Michelob ULTRA positions itself as the beer for competition, camaraderie and winning moments on and off the slopes.

A health message takes the Super Bowl stage

Ro makes its Super Bowl debut with "Healthier on Ro," starring Serena Williams in a rare healthcare-focused Big Game spot. This time, the direct-to-patient company uses the moment to talk about GLP-1 medications in a broader way. Instead of framing them as a quick fix for weight loss, the ad positions them as a tool for overall health.

In the commercial, Williams speaks candidly about her own experience using GLP-1s through Ro. Over the past year, she says she has lost 34 pounds. As a result, she has eased stress on her knees and stabilized her blood sugar. She also points to improvements in her cholesterol levels and overall heart health.

More importantly, Williams focuses on how the program fits into her life. "I feel better now than I have in years," she says. The message stays centered on feeling stronger and more like herself, rather than chasing a number on the scale. For Ro, the ad marks a major step. It brings healthcare and GLP-1 conversations into a space usually dominated by snacks, beer and cars. Airing during Super Bowl LX, the spot reflects how wellness brands are increasingly using the Big Game to normalize treatment, reduce stigma and reach a mainstream audience through personal stories.

Pepsi flips the cola wars in a polar-powered spot

Pepsi takes a playful jab at soda rivalries with "The Choice," a 30-second commercial directed by Taika Waititi that brings the classic Pepsi Challenge to life. At the center of the ad is a cola-loving polar bear, a nod to the iconic mascot long associated with Coca-Cola, who sits down for a blind taste test between Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar. When taste alone determines the winner, he surprisingly picks Pepsi, exposing a phenomenon Pepsi refers to as the "Pepsi Paradox," where people prefer Pepsi once brand labels and bias disappear.

Set to Queen's "I Want to Break Free," the bear's initial shock turns into a whimsical journey of self-discovery, complete with a humorous therapist cameo by Waititi himself and a concert-style celebration that evokes a memorable kiss-cam moment, with the tagline, "You deserve taste." The ad leans into Pepsi's decades-long cola rivalry by turning an age-old debate into a lighthearted story about taste and identity, challenging viewers to rethink which cola they'd choose when all labels are removed.

Kurt's key takeaways

Super Bowl commercials have always reflected the moment we are living in. In 2026, that moment feels louder, stranger, more emotional and far more expensive. For example, some beer ads lean into chaos and humor. Meanwhile, food brands embrace full-on absurdity. At the same time, healthcare companies are stepping onto football's biggest stage. Still, the common thread among them is ambition. At $10 million per slot, brands are not just buying airtime. Instead, they are buying a chance to be remembered. Some commercials will land iconic moments. Others will fade by halftime. In the end, one thing is clear. The Super Bowl is no longer just a game with ads. It is an advertising event that happens to include football.

