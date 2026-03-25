Drone food delivery launches in New Jersey

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You place a food order, check your phone, and instead of a driver pulling up, a drone lowers your meal to your front yard. That scenario is already playing out in the Garden State. But before you get too excited, this is still a limited test.

Grubhub just launched New Jersey's first drone-powered food delivery pilot, and it is getting plenty of attention. The three-month program kicked off on March 18 in Green Brook, just a few miles from Middlesex. If you live within about 2.5 miles of the location, you may be able to try it yourself.

Even better, you will not pay anything extra to choose the drone option.

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YOUR DOORDASH ORDER MIGHT ARRIVE FROM THE SKY AS DRONE DELIVERIES TAKE OFF



How the drone delivery program works

The program is based out of Wonder's Green Brook location, which operates a multi-restaurant kitchen. That means your order can come from one of 15 different food concepts, all prepared in the same place.

Here is how it works step by step:

You order through the Grubhub app

You select drone delivery if you are eligible

Your food is prepared and secured by trained staff

A drone flies it along a pre-approved route

The order is lowered safely to the ground using a tether

You can track everything in real time, just like a regular delivery. It feels familiar, but the final step looks very different.

Why this could be faster than your usual delivery

Timing matters when you are hungry. That is where drones may have a real advantage. Unlike drivers, drones do not deal with traffic, stoplights or parking. They fly directly to your location using optimized flight paths.

Grubhub says deliveries should arrive faster than traditional methods. While that will vary based on conditions, the goal is simple. Less waiting, more eating. This test will help the company see if that promise holds up in real neighborhoods.

AIR TAXIS IN THE US COULD LAUNCH THIS SUMMER



The tech behind the delivery drones

The program uses the DE-2020 drone from Dexa, a company that specializes in autonomous delivery systems.

This is not a hobby drone. It is a fully automated aircraft built for commercial use.

Key features include:

FAA-certified operations for safety and compliance

Secure communication systems during flight

Controlled drop-off using a tether system

Pre-planned routes to reduce noise and disruption

Before each flight, crews check that food is packaged and secured properly. That step helps prevent spills or issues mid-air. In short, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes than a simple takeoff and landing.

We reached out to Grubhub, and a spokesperson shared the following statement:

"Our partnership with Dexa represents a major step forward in Grubhub's commitment to delivery innovation," said Abhishek "PJ" Poykayil, SVP of Customer Delivery Operations at Wonder and Grubhub. "By connecting Grubhub's marketplace expertise, Wonder's innovative mealtime platform, and Dexa's expansive drone technology, we're proud to introduce a faster and more efficient way for New Jersey diners to experience food delivery without compromising safety or reliability."

We also reached out to Dexa for more insight into the technology behind the program. CEO & Founder Beth Flippo shared the following with CyberGuy:

"At Dexa, we’re proud to be powering the underlying autonomous technology that enables this new generation of on-demand delivery. Our partnership with Grubhub brings together their industry-leading logistics network with our advanced autonomy platform, which is designed to safely navigate complex environments, optimize real-time routing, and operate reliably without the need for continuous human intervention. This is a meaningful step toward a future where autonomous systems are woven seamlessly into everyday life, from delivering food and goods to supporting transportation, infrastructure and critical services. As consumers continue to expect faster, more efficient and more sustainable options, autonomy will play a central role in meeting those expectations at scale."

FORGET DRONES, THIS STREET-SMART ROBOT COULD BE FUTURE OF LOCAL DELIVERIES



Why companies are pushing drone delivery now

This move is not random. It is part of a bigger shift in how companies think about delivery. You and I want speed, convenience and reliability. At the same time, businesses want to reduce costs and scale faster. Drone delivery sits right in the middle of that.

It removes many of the delays tied to traditional delivery. It also opens the door to new models, especially in suburban areas where distances are manageable.

We are already seeing this play out in other parts of the country. Companies like Wing , backed by Google's parent company Alphabet, have been testing and expanding drone deliveries for food, retail and small packages in select U.S. markets.

This New Jersey test is another step in that direction, and it shows how quickly the space is evolving.



What this means to you

Even if you are not in Green Brook, New Jersey, this still matters. Here is why:

You may get faster deliveries

If this works, shorter delivery times could become the new normal.

You could see more delivery options

Apps may soon offer choices like driver, robot or drone depending on your location.

It could change delivery costs

Right now, there is no added fee. In the future, pricing models may shift based on speed and demand.

Your neighborhood may see more drones

That raises questions about noise, safety and privacy that communities will need to address.

This is not only about food. The same technology could expand to groceries, retail and even medical supplies.

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Kurt's key takeaways

It is easy to see drone delivery as some sort of cool experiment. But something bigger is starting to take shape right above us. For the first time, the sky is becoming part of everyday delivery. Today it is takeout. Tomorrow it could be groceries, last-minute essentials or even urgent supplies. If this technology proves reliable and we get comfortable with it, the way you get what you need could change faster than you expect. So the next time you hear a faint buzz overhead, you may want to look up. It might not be a plane. It could be your dinner on the way. The real question is not if drones will become part of daily life. It is how soon you will be tracking one to your doorstep.

Would you trust a drone to deliver your next meal? Why or why not? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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