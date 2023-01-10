Disney characters coming to Amazon Alexa with 'Hey Disney' command

Amazon said Disney lovers will soon be able to bring beloved characters into their homes and Disney Resort hotel rooms using Amazon's Alexa.

The Hey Disney experience is slated to launch later this year.

However, Amazon offered a sneak preview during a demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The voice assistant on Echo smart speakers – complimentary at select Disney Resorts hotels – was built using the Alexa Custom Assistant voice AI foundation.

The "Disney Magical Companion" voice assistant is the voice of Hey Disney.

The service will be available for purchase in the U.S. in the Alexa Skills Store in the coming months, allowing customers to say "Hey Disney!" to experience more than 20 Disney, Pixar and Star Wars characters, as well as hear jokes, listen to soundscapes and play trivia.

Hey Disney will also feature support for Disney’s MagicBand+, used by visitors at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort to interact with shows, enter the park, redeem Lightning Lane access and more.

People staying at hotels there will be able to ask questions about park hours, request fresh towels and access other features.

Disney began installing Echo family devices with Hey Disney in limited hotel rooms at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

First announced in 2021, Hey Disney will also be included with an Amazon Kids+ subscription in the coming months.