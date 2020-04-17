Coroanvirus response being hampered because almost half the world doesn't have Internet access, group founded by web inventor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The global response to coronavirus is being hampered by the fact almost half the world's population does not have access to the Internet, a technology group claims.

The Web Foundation, an organization established by World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, believes digital tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 aren't as effective as they should be because so many people are unable to share information online.

The group campaigns for Internet access to be a universal right. Only about 54 percent of the world's population is currently connected, according to research. The unconnected are likely to be poor, women and/or living in remote, rural areas. However, even in New York City, one-third of households lack a home broadband subscription.

"[The web] is both a lifeline and a critical force in helping to curb the spread of the virus, providing vital public health information and helping us live virtually when meeting physically threatens human lives," said Adrian Lovett, president of the Web Foundation, in a blog post.

"While this crisis affects everyone, those without the tools to protect themselves and their families are more vulnerable to the virus and its painful economic and social impacts," he added.

Lovett proposes a range of solutions to bridge the digital divide, including: having network providers commit to serving customers who fall behind on bills and to waive late fees where these apply; increasing data allowances that will enable people to use the Internet for video calling, online learning and other data-heavy activities; and websites for official health organizations and other government services should be "zero-rated," which means they don’t draw from people’s data plans.

Some countries, including South Africa, have already implemented plans to cut prices on data packages to make sure citizens can access public health information.

The organization, which has targeted the viral spread of misinformation and the need to unlock data in a way that protects privacy and public health, has been sharing its research and concerns with officials.

