Microsoft’s Bill Gates targeted by social media mobs after coronavirus response, WHO comments

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is being targeted and harassed on social media in the wake of his comments criticizing the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. decision to withdraw funds from the World Health Organization.

On a recent Instagram post thanking health care workers, the billionnaire philanthropist was subjected to hundreds of thousands of comments calling him a partisan and linking him to a wide range of bizarre conspiracy theories.

FACEBOOK CANCELS EVENTS WITH 50 OR MORE PEOPLE THROUGH JUNE 2021

AMAZON MAY TEST ALL EMPLOYEES FOR COVID-19, JEFF BEZOS REVEALS

Gates is no stranger to online trolls, but the attacks against him have intensified recently. The Gates Foundation is the second-largest financial backer of the WHO after the United States. The organization has also committed about $250 million for research and testing related to COVID-19.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, already prohibits harassment and coordinated inauthentic activity.

“We’re looking at this behavior carefully to determine whether it violates our policies. People on our services are allowed to speak freely, and do so in an organized way, but we remove accounts that are fake or designed to mislead. We also remove comments that violate our Community Guidelines, such as hate speech or death threats,”a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News via email.

At this early stage, it does not appear that the harassment against Gates is being made by inauthentic or fake accounts, according to a company source familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gates' post from April 5 drew an additional 45,000 comments in the 24-hour period after he critiqued America's defunding of the WHO. His Twitter account was mentioned more than 270,000 times in that same 24-hour period, according to the newspaper.

CORONAVIRUS NEGATIVELY IMPACTS SLEEPING HABITS, STUDY SHOWS

Fox News reached out to Gates Foundation for comment.

“Whenever science intervenes to stop a disease, there’s often an adjacent outbreak of misinformation,” Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told the Journal. “These falsehoods can spread faster than the disease itself—and cause real harm."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP