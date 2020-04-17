Jeff Bezos spends another $16 million to build New York City mega-mansion

The U.S economy has hemorrhaged at least 22 million jobs, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is doing well. The tech mogul, who has seen his $139.4 billion net worth increase significantly in the last week, just bought another property in New York City to build his own mega-mansion in the sky.

The world's wealthiest man, who founded a retail empire that's become a powerful force in American commerce and other industries, already spent $80 million to purchase a three-story penthouse and two apartments below it inside 212 Fifth Avenue, which sits in Manhattan's Flatiron District.

Now Bezos is buying a three-bedroom unit on the 20th floor; he already owns floors 21 through 24 in the 1912 building, which offers views of Madison Park and was converted to condominiums in 2015.

The 10,079-square-foot penthouse itself, which spans the 22nd through 24th floors, has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three powder rooms, a private elevator and features two gigantic terraces, one of which is big enough for a pool.

“I think it is a boost of confidence that the richest man in the world is clearly doubling down on the most important city in the world -- even though it is the coronavirus capital,” broker Dolly Lenz, who works with her daughter Jenny at Dolly Lenz Real Estate, told the New York Post.

A StreetEasy listing for the building says that each home has "floors of solid oak and marble, a custom kitchen with Ash mill-work, marble counters and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, and bathroom finishes that include honed, polished and fluted marble and hand-dyed sycamore cabinetry."

Bezos also owns homes in Beverly Hills, West Texas, Washington, D.C., and Medina, Wash., according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon recently announced that it will hire an additional 175,000 employees to handle the flood of demand at its warehouses and at Whole Foods Market, which it owns.