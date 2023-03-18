Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Chinese hackers are becoming more sophisticated, Google researchers say

A Google officer said hackers are using techniques that evade detection

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Hack attacks target health care providers as Prescriber Identity Theft rises across the country Video

Hack attacks target health care providers as Prescriber Identity Theft rises across the country

As hack attacks ramp up, prescriber data is being compromised - the internet equivalent of thieves stealing prescription pads. But there's a tech-based solution in the works from Maryland-based tech company DrFirst.

Chinese hackers are reportedly getting more sophisticated with their attacks on government and business networks. 

Over the course of the past year, researchers at Google's Mandiant division have uncovered hacks of systems that are not typically the targets of cyber espionage, according to The Wall Street Journal, with hackers using techniques that evade common cybersecurity tools and detection. 

The bad actors – who Google said were linked to a suspected China-nexus hacking group – are compromising devices on the edge of the network and targeting software on computers that don’t typically include antivirus or endpoint detection software.

While China has previously and repeatedly denied hacking into businesses or governments in other countries, Charles Carmakal, Mandiant’s chief technology officer, told the paper that the attacks were linked to the group because of the profile of the victims, the level of resources and sophistication and the identification of obscure malware code only known to have been used by China-based threat actors in the past.

GOOGLE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT REMOTELY EXPLOITABLE FLAWS IN ANDROID PHONES

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 2. 

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 2.  (Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The reports said that the recent hacks often affected the systems designed to protect companies. 

CHINA SHIPPING WEAPONS, BODY ARMOR TO RUSSIA: REPORT

People wearing face masks shop for Solid State Drive (SSD) during the Hong Kong Computer and Communications Festival 2021 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 20, 2021, in Hong Kong, China.

People wearing face masks shop for Solid State Drive (SSD) during the Hong Kong Computer and Communications Festival 2021 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 20, 2021, in Hong Kong, China. (Li Zhihua/China News Service via Getty Images)

"There is a lot of intrusion activity going undetected," Carmakal said. "We think the problem is a lot bigger than we know today."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Activist Rev. Patrick Mahoney holds two white balloons as he protests against the Chinese government over the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the U.S. last week, during a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2023. 

Activist Rev. Patrick Mahoney holds two white balloons as he protests against the Chinese government over the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the U.S. last week, during a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2023.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The findings come amid worries about Chinese espionage against the West following last month’s discovery of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and a push in the nation's capital to ban the social-media app TikTok.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 