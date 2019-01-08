CES 2019: 7 technologies that will leave you a little speechless

Every year, visitors to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are treated to a few jaw-dropping gadgets. This year is no different, including a new toothbrush that takes ten seconds to use and a television that rolls up from a cabinet in your living room.

1. A TV that rolls up from a cabinet

LG announced the Signature Series OLED TV R, which rolls up from a cabinet, will debut this year. The idea is to keep your living room tidy and clean when you are not watching television. Initially, it will only be available in a 65-inch size and no pricing announced yet.

2. A lamp that suits your mood and responds to Amazon Alexa

What if a lamp could suit your mood? That’s the idea behind the Auri. It’s an amazing speaker that you can control by voice using Alexa but also a lamp. The colors and sounds can soothe you to sleep or help you stay awake.

WATCH AMAZON'S ALEXA GO ROGUE AND REBEL AT A CES PRESS CONFERENCE

3. A car that entertains you with virtual reality in the back seat

Audi unveiled a prototype technology that can play movies and virtual reality games in the backseat. The VR game “Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run” puts you in outer space.

4. An oven that shows you how to cook

Whirlpool announced a space-age oven. The Connected Hub Wall Oven Concept uses augmented reality to show you how to cook. Recipes appear on the oven door; families can also share their schedules to connect about who will be home for dinner.

AS CES KICKS OFF, HOME ITEMS ARE GETTING SMARTER AND CREEPIER, LIKE IT OR NOT

5. A toothbrush that cleans your teeth in 10 seconds



The innovative Y-Brush will speed up your morning routine. It’s a toothbrush that uses sonic vibrations and angled nylon bristles. Intriguingly, the device looks like a mouth guard.

6. A laptop that finally fixes the webcam problem

Asus designed the ZenBook S13 so the notch is above the laptop display so that Skype calls look normal but apps still benefit from the edge-to-edge display.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. A TV that takes up an entire wall

LG might have a roll-up TV, but Samsung is going to go big in 2019. A 219-inch model takes up an entire wall and is reminiscent of sci-fi movies like “Total Recall.”