Best Black Friday deals on iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy 10 and Google Pixel 4

Black Friday deals on the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel are out there already. Here’s a taste of what’s to come.

“Walmart has the strongest gift card specials this year on both lines of phones,” a spokesperson for BestBlackFriday.com, which tracks the best deals, told Fox News.

Gift cards can be a good deal for shoppers. “Gift-cards-with-purchase deals… immediately give you money for the rest of your holiday shopping,” Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday’s sister site, said.

BEWARE OF BLACK FRIDAY EMAIL SCAMS, SAY EXPERTS

Most deals are not straight, no-catch discounts, as buyers are typically required to sign a carrier contract in-store. Sometimes, retailers will require you to trade in a phone to get the biggest discounts. If the deal involves a gift card, this discount is applied to future purchases.

Walmart is offering up to $450 in Walmart e-gift cards on iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, depending on which phone you get. On Apple’s newest phones – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – yet get $300 in gift cards. On the previous generation iPhone, the iPhone Xs, shoppers can get $450 in e-gift cards and $400 for either the iPhone Xs Max or iPhone XR.

The retailing giant is offering a $450 gift card on Samsung’s latest phones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, or Galaxy Note10 Plus. However, you need to activate it on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. A trade-in is necessary for the largest discounts and this is an in-store offer only.

Target is also running deals on iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones: For the iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max, Target is offering a $200 gift card with activation on Verizon or AT&T at Target. On the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, or Galaxy Note10 Plus, Target offers a $400 gift card with activation at Target with Verizon or AT&T.

RUSSIAN HACKERS ON THE ATTACK BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE OLYMPIC BAN

Instead of gift cards, Best Buy is advertising a discount of up to $500 in the iPhone 11 line. However, to get the heftiest discounts, you must trade in a qualified phone and you must activate in-store with a qualified carrier.

On the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10, Best Buy is offering discounts of up to $750 on a trade-in with a qualified carrier.

While some retailers are doing gift card deals on Google’s newest phone, the Google Pixel 4, the best straight discount will be from Google itself, via the Google Store. On the Pixel 4 and larger Pixel 4 XL, Google will give you $200 off, no stipulations. That drops the Pixel 4 XL to $699 (down from $899) and the Pixel 4 to $599, down from $799.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP