Amazon's Jeff Bezos had bulletproof panels in his office as part of $1.6 million in security costs

Protecting Silicon Valley titans is costly.

Amazon spends $1.6 million a year to protect CEO Jeff Bezos, according to Security and Exchange Commission filings, and that figure includes the installation this year of bulletproof panels inside his office at the company's Seattle headquarters.

The chief executive – who saw his private messages leaked and was a victim of what's been called an extortion plot – has fiberglass panels in his office that are an inch-and-a-half thick. According to the manufacturer, they meet the highest level of bullet and blast resistance and are designed to withstand shots from a military assault rifle.

Amazon's worldwide consumer chief, Jeff Wilke, also had his office outfitted with bulletproof glass, blast-resistant doors and panic buttons last year, and an elite group of guards known as Executive Protection Agents is assigned to keep the firm's leadership safe, The Daily Beast reported.

Still, the security expenditures for Bezos are a drop in the bucket compared with Facebook, which spent $22.6 million to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year.

As the world's largest social platform faced a growing storm of scandals and challenges, the company's spending on Zuckerberg's security also increased.

The social networking mogul also has bulletproof glass, a panic button and armed officers on constant watch outside his walled Bay Area homes, along with security sweeps of instructors if Zuckerberg takes up a new hobby.

According to SEC documents, Apple spent about $310,000 on security for CEO Tim Cook last year.

Although many of the specifics of each company's security operations are not broken out in SEC filings, it seems like a safe bet that these costs won't be going down anytime soon.

