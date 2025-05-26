Imagine your phone rings and the voice on the other end sounds just like your boss, a close friend, or even a government official. They urgently ask for sensitive information, except it's not really them. It's a deepfake, powered by AI, and you're the target of a sophisticated scam. These kinds of attacks are happening right now, and they're getting more convincing every day.

That's the warning sounded by the 2025 AI Security Report, unveiled at the RSA Conference (RSAC), one of the world's biggest gatherings for cybersecurity experts, companies, and law enforcement. The report details how criminals are harnessing artificial intelligence to impersonate people, automate scams, and attack security systems on a massive scale.

From hijacked AI accounts and manipulated models to live video scams and data poisoning, the report paints a picture of a rapidly evolving threat landscape, one that's touching more lives than ever before.

AI tools are leaking sensitive data

One of the biggest risks of using AI tools is what users accidentally share with them. A recent analysis by cybersecurity firm Check Point found that 1 in every 80 AI prompts includes high-risk data , and about 1 in 13 contains sensitive information that could expose users or organizations to security or compliance risks.

This data can include passwords, internal business plans, client information, or proprietary code. When shared with AI tools that are not secured, this information can be logged, intercepted, or even leaked later.

Deepfake scams are now real-time and multilingual

AI-powered impersonation is getting more advanced every month. Criminals can now fake voices and faces convincingly in real time. In early 2024, a British engineering firm lost 20 million pounds after scammers used live deepfake video to impersonate company executives during a Zoom call. The attackers looked and sounded like trusted leaders and convinced an employee to transfer funds.

Real-time video manipulation tools are now being sold on criminal forums. These tools can swap faces and mimic speech during video calls in multiple languages, making it easier for attackers to run scams across borders.

AI is running phishing and scam operations at scale

Social engineering has always been a part of cybercrime. Now, AI is automating it. Attackers no longer need to speak a victim’s language, stay online constantly, or manually write convincing messages.

Tools like GoMailPro use ChatGPT to create phishing and spam emails with perfect grammar and native-sounding tone. These messages are far more convincing than the sloppy scams of the past. GoMailPro can generate thousands of unique emails, each slightly different in language and urgency, which helps them slip past spam filters. It is actively marketed on underground forums for around $500 per month, making it widely accessible to bad actors.

Another tool, the X137 Telegram Console, leverages Gemini AI to monitor and respond to chat messages automatically. It can impersonate customer support agents or known contacts, carrying out real-time conversations with multiple targets at once. The replies are uncensored, fast, and customized based on the victim’s responses, giving the illusion of a human behind the screen.

AI is also powering large-scale sextortion scams . These are emails that falsely claim to have compromising videos or photos and demand payment to prevent them from being shared. Instead of using the same message repeatedly, scammers now rely on AI to rewrite the threat in dozens of ways. For example, a basic line like "Time is running out" might be reworded as "The hourglass is nearly empty for you," making the message feel more personal and urgent while also avoiding detection.

By removing the need for language fluency and manual effort, these AI tools allow attackers to scale their phishing operations dramatically. Even inexperienced scammers can now run large, personalized campaigns with almost no effort.

Stolen AI accounts are sold on the dark web

With AI tools becoming more popular, criminals are now targeting the accounts that use them. Hackers are stealing ChatGPT logins, OpenAI API keys, and other platform credentials to bypass usage limits and hide their identity. These accounts are often stolen through malware, phishing, or credential stuffing attacks. The stolen credentials are then sold in bulk on Telegram channels and underground forums. Some attackers are even using tools that can bypass multi-factor authentication and session-based security protections. These stolen accounts allow criminals to access powerful AI tools and use them for phishing, malware generation, and scam automation.

Jailbreaking AI is now a common tactic

Criminals are finding ways to bypass the safety rules built into AI models. On the dark web, attackers share techniques for jailbreaking AI so it will respond to requests that would normally be blocked. Common methods include:

Telling the AI to pretend it is a fictional character that has no rules or limitations

Phrasing dangerous questions as academic or research-related scenarios

Asking for technical instructions using less obvious wording so the request doesn’t get flagged

Some AI models can even be tricked into jailbreaking themselves. Attackers prompt the model to create input that causes it to override its own restrictions. This shows how AI systems can be manipulated in unexpected and dangerous ways.

AI-generated malware is entering the mainstream

AI is now being used to build malware, phishing kits, ransomware scripts, and more. Recently, a group called FunkSac was identified as the leading ransomware gang using AI. Its leader admitted that at least 20% of their attacks are powered by AI. FunkSec has also used AI to help launch attacks that flood websites or services with fake traffic, making them crash or go offline. These are known as denial-of-service attacks. The group even created its own AI-powered chatbot to promote its activities and communicate with victims on its public website..

Some cybercriminals are even using AI to help with marketing and data analysis after an attack. One tool called Rhadamanthys Stealer 0.7 claimed to use AI for "text recognition" to sound more advanced, but researchers later found it was using older technology instead. This shows how attackers use AI buzzwords to make their tools seem more advanced or trustworthy to buyers.

Other tools are more advanced. One example is DarkGPT, a chatbot built specifically to sort through huge databases of stolen information. After a successful attack, scammers often end up with logs full of usernames, passwords, and other private details. Instead of sifting through this data manually, they use AI to quickly find valuable accounts they can break into, sell, or use for more targeted attacks like ransomware.

Poisoned AI models are spreading misinformation

Sometimes, attackers do not need to hack an AI system. Instead, they trick it by feeding it false or misleading information. This tactic is called AI poisoning, and it can cause the AI to give biased, harmful, or completely inaccurate answers. There are two main ways this happens:

Training poisoning: Attackers sneak false or harmful data into the model during development

Attackers sneak false or harmful data into the model during development Retrieval poisoning: Misleading content online gets planted, which the AI later picks up when generating answers

In 2024, attackers uploaded 100 tampered AI models to the open-source platform Hugging Face. These poisoned models looked like helpful tools, but when people used them, they could spread false information or output malicious code.

A large-scale example came from a Russian propaganda group called Pravda, which published more than 3.6 million fake articles online. These articles were designed to trick AI chatbots into repeating their messages. In tests, researchers found that major AI systems echoed these false claims about 33% of the time.

How to protect yourself from AI-driven cyber threats

AI-powered cybercrime blends realism, speed, and scale. These scams are not just harder to detect. They are also easier to launch. Here’s how to stay protected:

1) Avoid entering sensitive data into public AI tools: Never share passwords, personal details, or confidential business information in any AI chat, even if it seems private. These inputs can sometimes be logged or misused.

2) Use strong antivirus software: AI-generated phishing emails and malware can slip past outdated security tools. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices .

3) Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA): 2FA adds an extra layer of protection to your accounts, including AI platforms. It makes it much harder for attackers to break in using stolen passwords.

4) Be extra cautious with unexpected video calls or voice messages: If something feels off, even if the person seems familiar, verify before taking action. Deepfake audio and video can sound and look very real.

5) Use a personal data removal service: With AI-powered scams and deepfake attacks on the rise, criminals are increasingly relying on publicly available personal information to craft convincing impersonations or target victims with personalized phishing. By using a reputable personal data removal service, you can reduce your digital footprint on data broker sites and public databases. This makes it much harder for scammers to gather the details they need to convincingly mimic your identity or launch targeted AI-driven attacks.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap - and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

6) Consider identity theft protection: If your data is leaked through a scam, early detection is key. Identity protection services can monitor your information and alert you to suspicious activity. Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

7) Regularly monitor your financial accounts: AI-generated phishing, malware, and account takeover attacks are now more sophisticated and widespread than ever, as highlighted in the 2025 AI Security Report. By frequently reviewing your bank and credit card statements for suspicious activity, you can catch unauthorized transactions early, often before major damage is done. Quick detection is crucial, especially since stolen credentials and financial information are now being traded and exploited at scale by cybercriminals using AI.

8) Use a secure password manager: Stolen AI accounts and credential stuffing attacks are a growing threat, with hackers using automated tools to break into accounts and sell access on the dark web. A secure password manager helps you create and store strong, unique passwords for every account, making it far more difficult for attackers to compromise your logins, even if some of your information is leaked or targeted by AI-driven attacks. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 here.

9) Keep your software updated: AI-generated malware and advanced phishing kits are designed to exploit vulnerabilities in outdated software. To stay ahead of these evolving threats, ensure all your devices, browsers, and applications are updated with the latest security patches. Regular updates close security gaps that AI-powered malware and cybercriminals are actively seeking to exploit.

Kurt's key takeaways

Cybercriminals are now using AI to power some of the most convincing and scalable attacks we’ve ever seen. From deepfake video calls and AI-generated phishing emails to stolen AI accounts and malware written by chatbots, these scams are becoming harder to detect and easier to launch. Attackers are even poisoning AI models with false information and creating fake tools that look legitimate but are designed to do harm. To stay safe, it’s more important than ever to use strong antivirus protection, enable multi-factor authentication, and avoid sharing sensitive data with AI tools you do not fully trust.

