5 ways your iPhone can make international travel easier, safer

Exploring the world is an incredible experience, but let's be honest, international travel can sometimes be a bit of a headache. From navigating new cities to communicating in different languages, there are plenty of potential hiccups along the way.

But don't worry, your iPhone has got your back. Whether you're getting lost in the winding streets of Rome or trying to order food in Tokyo, your iPhone is a trusty travel companion that can help you navigate unfamiliar territories, bridge language barriers and make the most of your global adventures. Here are five ways your iPhone can make travel better and turn those potential frustrations into a breeze.

1) Notes app

The Notes app is a native app that comes with most iPhones. It can be helpful for everything from making grocery lists to a travel packing list. The best part of this app is that it is already on your iPhone; you can make these lists "checkable," and you can share them with others. Follow these steps:

Unlock your iPhone and tap on the Notes app.

app. In the lower right corner, tap the note and pen icon.

Tap the capital and lowercase "A" icons to choose the font or style of your text, then tap the X in the right-hand corner.

icons to choose the font or style of your text, then tap the in the right-hand corner. Next, tap the checklist icon to create the bubble.

to create the bubble. Type each item on your list and hit return after each to create a new bubble.

on your list and hit after each to create a new bubble. Tap Done in the top right corner if you are done writing your list.

Then, while you are packing, tap the bubble to check it off

to check it off A window may pop up asking, "Enable Automatic Sorting? Would you like checked items to automatically move to the bottom of your lists? You can change this later in Notes Settings." Click either Enable Sorting or Not Now.

Here's how to protect your Apple iPhone notes while on the road.

2) Translate app

Another native app on an iPhone is the Translate app. This app will not only help you communicate with others in languages other than your native tongue. Follow these steps:

Unlock your iPhone and tap on the Translate app.

app. You can select the languages you desire at the top if they aren’t already set to the languages you desire. Your language should come first and the desired translated language second. Use the drop-down menu to select a language otherwise.

you desire at the top if they aren’t already set to the languages you desire. Your language should come first and the desired translated language second. Use the drop-down menu to select a language otherwise. Tap directly where it says Enter text, then hit Go or tap the microphone icon to speak the words you want to be translated and it will populate automatically.

You can see the result in the written word and hit the play icon if you want to hear the translated word.

In a recent iOS update, Apple introduced a nifty feature that allows you to translate languages instantly, without even opening the Translate app. This feature utilizes the "Dynamic Island," a pill-shaped area at the top of the iPhone screen that can change size and shape to accommodate various types of alerts, notifications and interactions, turning it into a kind of front-and-center information hub. The Dynamic Island feature is available on the iPhone 15 models, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. To learn more, check out our article on how to turn your iPhone into an instant foreign language translator .

3) Text scanner

With iOS 15 or later, you can use your iPhone’s built-in camera to scan any text. This is especially great for translating text written in a foreign language. You can choose to copy, select, look up, translate or share any text you scan. Follow these steps:

Unlock your iPhone and tap on the Camera app

app Put the object or text within view

or within view Give it a moment, but a yellow frame should appear, allowing you to detect the text.

should appear, allowing you to detect the text. Options should populate above the yellow frame, tap the arrow to get to more options.

Tap Translate, and it will open the translate function in another window.

and it will open the translate function in another window. It automatically detects the language it is originally in and offers a translation into another language, which you can change using the drop-down menu.

4) Sharing your location for international travel with iPhone

When traveling abroad, being able to share your location with friends and family back home can provide peace of mind and make it easier to coordinate meetups or share your whereabouts. The iPhone offers a convenient way to do this through the built-in Location Sharing feature. Follow these steps:

Using Apple ID for Location Sharing

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap on your name at the top of the Settings menu.

at the top of the Settings menu. Tape Find My

Tap on the Share My Location toggle to turn it on.

After enabling location sharing, you can select contacts with whom you want to share your location. You can do this by going into the Find My app.

app. Selecting People

Next, tap on the + sign

Then select Share My Location

Select the contact or contacts with whom you want to share your location

or with whom you want to share your location Then tap Send

You can also set a duration for how long you want to share your location with each contact.

for how long you want to share your location with each contact. Then tap OK

By sharing your location while traveling internationally, your loved ones can easily keep track of your whereabouts, ensuring your safety and making it easier to coordinate meetups or activities during your trip. This feature can be particularly useful when exploring unfamiliar areas or if you get separated from your travel companions.

5) Emergency services

It is a worst-case scenario to find yourself in a dangerous or life-threatening situation while traveling internationally. Time is of the absolute essence, so if you don’t have time to call or explain your condition, have a quick and easy way to alert your trusted contacts and let them know where you are and how they can help you.

Fortunately, there is a shortcut called the "In Case of Emergency" shortcut. This shortcut can send a message to your emergency contacts with your location and display a message on your screen with any relevant information. To learn a step-by-step guide to set it up, read our Emergency iPhone shortcut article, which could save your life.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Your iPhone isn’t just for selfies and socials; it’s your trusty sidekick as you embark on your next international trip. Whether it’s keeping your travel must-haves in line with the Notes app or chatting up locals with the Translate app, your iPhone’s got your back. You already have your iPhone on you at all times, even when you’re going about your daily life. Why not use its features to make your travel adventures more organized, easier and safer?

