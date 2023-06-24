5 reasons why you want to use Airplane Mode more often

Do you switch your phone to Airplane Mode while flying? Many of us do. However, if you only turn on that handy option while traveling via an airplane, you may not be taking full advantage of this convenient phone setting. I am about to show you why it may be worth considering turning it on in a variety of other situations where it can be super helpful.

What is Airplane Mode?

First, Airplane Mode is a setting that comes on smartphones that turns off your phone's network connections and signals. It was originally intended to make phones still usable on airplanes, so you don't have to turn them completely off. The quick setting actually comes in pretty handy on other occasions.

The importance of Airplane Mode during flights

It's important to use Airplane Mode during flights as airplanes use systems that cell phone signals could potentially interfere with. You can still opt to turn on WiFi and Bluetooth while in Airplane mode, so the setting doesn't completely interrupt how you would normally use your phone.

How to turn on Airplane Mode on an iPhone

Enable Airplane Mode from the control center

Swipe down on the top right-hand corner of the iPhone screen - this opens Control Center

of the iPhone screen - this opens Control Center Look to the top-left of the Control Center, and you will see an icon of a plane

Tap the Airplane icon, and this will enable Airplane Mode

You can also:

Enable Airplane Mode from the settings

Go to Settings

Toggle on Airplane Mode, and this will enable Airplane Mode

How to turn Airplane Mode off on an iPhone

Disable Airplane Mode from the control center

Swipe down on the top right-hand corner of the iPhone screen -this opens Control Center

of the iPhone screen -this opens Control Center Look to the top-left of the Control Center, and you will see an icon of a plane

Tap the airplane icon once, and Airplane Mode will be disabled. Your phone's cellular network, Wi-Fi, and other wireless services will be turned back on.

You can also:

Disable Airplane Mode from the settings

Go to Settings

Toggle off Airplane Mode, and this will turn off Airplane Mode

How to turn on Airplane Mode on an Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Enable Airplane Mode from quick settings

Swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal Quick Settings

Tap Airplane Mode

How to turn off Airplane Mode on an Android

Disable Airplane Mode from quick settings

Swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal Quick Settings

Tap Airplane Mode

5 benefits of using Airplane Mode more frequently

1. Get the most out of your battery life

When you turn Airplane Mode on, your phone will stop searching for a cell signal constantly. This will automatically save power, and you can save even more if you don't turn on WiFi or Bluetooth. A handy way to charge your phone more quickly is to turn on Airplane mode while your phone is plugged in, avoiding calls or texts from coming in and interrupting the charging process. If you're ever in an emergency situation, Airplane Mode is a great way to conserve battery life, yet only use it if you don't need access to GPS or cellular service to reach someone.

2. Avoid roaming charges

If you're traveling internationally and haven't purchased a SIM card or roaming plan, Airplane Mode can help stop you from receiving a cell phone bill full of charges you weren't expecting. Turning on Airplane Mode means your phone won't accidentally connect to foreign cell networks, incurring costly roaming charges you'll be stuck with. You can still connect to local WiFi networks and use your phone to browse the internet or text if you use a WiFi-based service like iMessage or WhatsApp.

3. Prevent tracking

If you use location services and don't want someone to be able to see the location of your phone, turn on Airplane Mode before traveling there. This could be helpful if you're trying to surprise someone and don't want them to see where you're located or if you need to go off the grid for a bit. Airplane Mode won't notify contacts that you've stopped sharing location; rather, it will display your last known location before turning the setting on or won't display your location at all. It's important to note if you have an app that tracks your location and shares it with others, it might continue to do so even if your phone is in Airplane Mode. If you want to ensure that your location is not being tracked, it's best to take additional steps, such as disabling location services in your phone's settings.

4. Reduce distractions

Notifications can be distracting no matter how strong-willed you may be. If you want to stop friends and family from being able to call or text as you read an eBook, workout, or are at an important event, Airplane mode will cut off their ability to contact you for a bit. Just remember to turn Airplane Mode off after you're done so everyone can get back in touch with you.

5. Sleep without interruptions

You can turn on Airplane Mode before going to bed to avoid any incoming calls, messages, or notifications that may disrupt your sleep. However, make sure to disable Airplane Mode when you wake up so that everyone can get in touch with you.

When you shouldn't use Airplane Mode

It's important to note that while Airplane Mode can be useful in certain situations, it also disables cellular communication, so make sure to enable it only when appropriate and always comply with relevant regulations and guidelines.

Here are a few examples of times you should *NOT* use Airplane Mode:

If you're expecting an important phone, text, or email. Don't depend on WiFi

If you need to use GPS services

If you need to make an emergency phone call

When you need to use internet-based services that WiFi doesn't cover

Kurt's key takeaways

Airplane Mode is like a secret superpower on your phone that goes beyond flights. Seriously, it's a game-changer. You can save battery life, dodge those sneaky roaming charges while globetrotting, keep your location private, escape distractions, and even sleep like a baby without interruptions. But hey, remember not to activate Airplane mode when you need to make important calls, use GPS, or access the internet outside of WiFi. So, be smart about it and unlock the full potential of this nifty feature on your phone. Trust me; you won't regret it.

