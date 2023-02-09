10 ways to travel like a pro for a worry-free trip

Traveling to a new place should be a fun and memorable experience. However, it can quickly turn into a nightmare if you don't have the right gear with you. We've compiled a list of 10 must-have items to bring with you while you travel and ensure you have a worry-free trip.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

You get three in one with these sleep headphones & Bluetooth sleep mask & Bluetooth sports headband. Perytong Bluetooth sleep headphones feature a soft headband design with a wireless sleep headset inside. They allow you to enjoy hands-free music and protect you from being disturbed. Sleeping headphones sports headband is perfectly suitable for naps, air travel, gym, workout, running, yoga as well as sleeping. At the time of publishing, this product had over 45,000 global ratings with 63% giving the product 5 stars.

Get SleepPhones

A Snug Plug will ensure that you can plug your device into any outlet, and it will not fall out of the socket. The best part is that it's small and lightweight for travel. It fits any 100-volt loose wall outlet. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,500 global ratings with 66% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Snug Plug

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE MAKING DIGITAL CAMERAS COOL AGAIN

These compression bags from Amazon will certainly keep your clothes secure and allow you to get as much space out of your luggage as possible. At the time of publishing, this product had over 53,000 global ratings with 70% giving the product 5 stars.

Get Amazon Vacuum Compression Bags

iOS: 4.7 stars

Android: 3.8 stars

If you're going to another country where you may need to communicate in a different language, you should definitely download iTranslate. It's available for both iPhone and Android, and you can easily translate text and websites or have voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 different languages. It even has an Offline Mode which allows users to use the app abroad without having to pay expensive roaming charges.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE 'DO ME A FAVOR' SCAM

A portable charger is always a convenient thing to carry with you, especially if you're traveling and not near an outlet. We recommend the Anker portable charger for cell phones. At the time of publishing, this product had over 5,000 global ratings with 85% giving the product 5 stars.

Get Anker Portable Charger

Check out our top portable chargers by heading over to CyberGuy.com and searching "5 Best Portable Chargers" by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website.

One of the biggest traveling nightmares is when you open your luggage to find that your toiletries have leaked everywhere. You won't have to worry about that with LeakLocks, which had over 1,100 global ratings and 74% of consumers giving it 5 stars at the time of publishing.

Get LeakLocks

HOW TO RECORD THE SCREEN ON YOUR PHONE, TABLET OR COMPUTER

Noise-canceling headphones can help you block out distractions and get some rest on long flights or in noisy hotel rooms. We recommend the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro. At the time of publishing, this product had over 558,000 global ratings with 87% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro

A travel adapter will allow you to use your electronic devices in different countries, where outlets and voltage may be different. We recommend this all-in-one adapter from Amazon that has dual USB charging ports that will work in the United States, most of Europe and Australia. At the time of publishing, this product had over 6,800 global reviews with 76% giving it 5 stars.

Get a travel adapter

HOW TO SHARE YOUR WIFI PASSWORD WITH GUESTS

A water bottle with a filter will allow you to drink clean water while traveling, even in areas where tap water may not be safe to drink. The LifeStraw bottle had over 1,400 reviews with 77% giving it 5 stars at the time of publishing. This bottle has advanced water filtration and protects against microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, sand, dirt, cloudiness and more. Plus, it even improves the taste of the water you pour into it.

Get LifeStraw bottle

An E-reader will allow you to bring all of your favorite books with you on your trip without having to carry heavy physical copies. One of Amazon's bestsellers is the Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB). At the time of publishing, this product had over 23,000 global reviews and 85% gave It 5 stars. Plus, a single charge on the Kindle will last you weeks, so you may not even have to worry about charging it on your trip, although you should bring your charger anyway just to be safe.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite

What items will you be bringing with you on your trip? We'd love to hear from you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.