How to speed up your WiFi, internet connections

Have you noticed your WiFi declining in speed or are you just looking for a faster internet connection in general? You may not even realize some of the major things you're doing wrong that are slowing down your internet.

There are steps you can take from the placement of your router to extending your network through your house, and they're all fairly simple ways to get the best connection possible.

How to speed up your WiFi and internet connection

Make sure your WiFi network is secure

Do you know if your WiFi network requires a password or not? It's a small setting that makes a big difference when it comes to the security, privacy and speed of your connection. Be sure to check your router's network settings either via the router's IP address (often located on the back or underside of the physical router) or on your WiFi's website or app. If you don't require a password, anyone could be stealing your WiFi and slowing down your connection.

Get a mesh network

The advice a few years back when it came to extending your WiFi was to get a WiFi extender. However, if you have a slow WiFi connection, an extender basically extends that bad connection.

If your WiFi or connection seems slower in other areas of your house, consider investing in a mesh network. They're quick to install, just plug in a few devices in areas of your home further from the router, and you'll immediately notice the difference when it comes to speed.

Change the position of your router

This one may seem super trivial, but again – a simple change could make a world of difference. If your WiFi router is sitting behind a couch or hidden in a drawer, you are blocking the signals from getting out as strongly as they can throughout the house. Make sure your router is placed in a centralized spot in your home with nothing covering it for the strongest connection.

While you're taking the time to put your router in a safe spot, consider if the router itself is that safe. Check out our top 5 routers for the year here.

Use an ethernet cable

If your WiFi is generally OK, yet you're worried about losing WiFi for a particular occasion, try using an ethernet cable so you're connected directly to your internet through a wire. That way, you can't turn off the WiFi accidentally, or even if the connection gets spotty, you'll be hardwired in. StarTech makes highly rated inexpensive network cables here .

Upgrade your connection

Before you upgrade completely, double check you're logged into your own WiFi's fastest network. You may be on the 2.4GHz connection as opposed to the 5GHz connection, which is a slower network.

If you have tried all these options, you may have to upgrade to a faster internet speed. Contact your internet company and discuss upgrade options – you can usually get a better deal if you call and speak to the right representative and ask what promotions they currently have running.

