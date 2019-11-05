Zion Williamson 'has to get his weight under control,' former NBA champion says

A former NBA champion who played in the league with a larger frame than most other basketball stars had some advice for New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson as he rehabs from injury.

Glen Davis, who played in the NBA from 2007 to 2015 and won a title with the Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season, told TMZ Sports on Sunday that being nearly the same size as Williamson cost him his career.

“That’s one of the reasons why I stopped playing was because of my weight,” he told the gossip website.

Davis is listed as 6-foot-9 and 289 pounds on his Basketball-Reference profile. Williamson is listed as 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds on his own profile on the website. Davis said his weight issues contributed to ankle and foot problems that helped end his NBA career only nine seasons in.

“He has to get his weight under control,” Davis said.

Davis didn’t have Williamson’s incredible ability to throw down highlight-reel dunks. Critics of the young forward say that his size contributed to the meniscus injury that has kept him out of the start of the 2019-20 season while the Pelicans have only won one game.

Davis assured TMZ Sports that Williamson will be fine once he slims down.