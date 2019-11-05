Brooklyn Nets fans aim 'LeBron' chant at New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram

Brooklyn Nets fans attempted to rattle New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram on Monday night during their matchup with chants about his former teammate.

During the matchup, fans were reportedly yelling “LeBron didn’t want you” while Ingram was shooting free throws. Ingram played with LeBron James last season before the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Pelicans in part of a package to land Anthony Davis.

According to The Athletic, Ingram hit both free throws and then followed up with a finger-roll layup. To make things more interesting, Ingram finished the game with a career-high 40 points on 17-of-24 shooting.

He added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals as well.

However, it was Brooklyn who would get the last laugh in the game.

The Nets got 39 points from Kyrie Irving and 23 points from Caris Levert to secure the 135-125 win over New Orleans. Taurean Prince added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans fell to 1-6 on the season and are currently in last place in the Southwest Division. The team plays again Friday against the Toronto Raptors at home then follow up with a road game Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets improved to 3-4 on the season and are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. The team begins a five-game road trip Friday starting with the Portland Trail Blazers.