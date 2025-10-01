Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr gives reporters cold shoulder after controversial benching for postseason opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was clearly not thrilled about not starting Game 1 of the New York Yankees' wild card series on Tuesday night.

Facing Boston Red Sox dominant lefty Garrett Crochet, the Yankees’ left-handed-hitting second baseman was one of the odd men out of a Yankee lineup attempting to take advantage of matchups.

It didn’t work, as the Yankees fell 3-1 while Crochet dominated with 7.2 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

YANKEES MAKE UNFORTUNATE HISTORY WITH AWFUL 9TH INNING IN LOSS TO RED SOX

Chisholm sat on the bench despite hitting 31 homers and stealing the same number of bases. He became just the 49th player in MLB history to join the 30-30 club.

When reporters approached Chisholm in the Yankee clubhouse after the game, he hardly paid them any mind, keeping his back turned for almost the entire duration of his media session and shuffling things in his locker.

Chisholm said manager Aaron Boone texted him the night before to let him know he wouldn't be starting.

"We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That’s how I look at it," he said begrudgingly.

When asked if he was surprised he didn't start, he replied, "I guess, yeah."

Instead, it was Amed Rosario who played second base. He entered the game 6-for-9 lifetime against Crochet and was hitting .302 vs. lefties this year. Rosario went 0-for-3, and when Chisholm entered in the eighth inning for defense, he had to face Aroldis Chapman, also a lefty, in the ninth inning. He flied out as the Yankees were unable to score with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Boone has faced much criticism for taking Max Fried out after 6.1 innings of scoreless ball. He went to a struggling Luke Weaver, who promptly allowed two runs, and the Yankees were unable to fight back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yanks will face Brayan Bello with their season on the line, and Chisholm figures to be back in the starting lineup to face the righty.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.