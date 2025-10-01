Expand / Collapse search
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr gives reporters cold shoulder after controversial benching for postseason opener

Chisholm, who joined the 30/30 club, came in for defense the eighth inning

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was clearly not thrilled about not starting Game 1 of the New York Yankees' wild card series on Tuesday night.

Facing Boston Red Sox dominant lefty Garrett Crochet, the Yankees’ left-handed-hitting second baseman was one of the odd men out of a Yankee lineup attempting to take advantage of matchups.

It didn’t work, as the Yankees fell 3-1 while Crochet dominated with 7.2 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after flying out with the bases loaded during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the wild card round of the 2025 MLB postseason against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.  (Brad Penne/Imagn Images)

Chisholm sat on the bench despite hitting 31 homers and stealing the same number of bases. He became just the 49th player in MLB history to join the 30-30 club.

When reporters approached Chisholm in the Yankee clubhouse after the game, he hardly paid them any mind, keeping his back turned for almost the entire duration of his media session and shuffling things in his locker.

Chisholm said manager Aaron Boone texted him the night before to let him know he wouldn't be starting.

"We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That’s how I look at it," he said begrudgingly.

Jazz Chisholm Jr reacts

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after flying out in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

When asked if he was surprised he didn't start, he replied, "I guess, yeah."

Instead, it was Amed Rosario who played second base. He entered the game 6-for-9 lifetime against Crochet and was hitting .302 vs. lefties this year. Rosario went 0-for-3, and when Chisholm entered in the eighth inning for defense, he had to face Aroldis Chapman, also a lefty, in the ninth inning. He flied out as the Yankees were unable to score with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Boone has faced much criticism for taking Max Fried out after 6.1 innings of scoreless ball. He went to a struggling Luke Weaver, who promptly allowed two runs, and the Yankees were unable to fight back.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) follows through on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Yanks will face Brayan Bello with their season on the line, and Chisholm figures to be back in the starting lineup to face the righty.

