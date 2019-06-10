New York Yankees pitchers greeted by woman who dropped into bullpen during game

New York Yankees relievers got quite a shock Friday during their game against the Cleveland Indians.

A female fan at Progressive Field dropped in on the Yankees pitchers and started shaking hands with the players before she was arrested, according to the New York Post.

“She shook all our hands except Chad Green,” Yankees pitcher Zack Britton told reporters after the game.

No one was injured, including the woman who jumped down 10 feet to get into the bullpen. Britton said the woman had been trying to get into the area for a while before jumping in.

“There were police officers up there, there is team security from the Indians and they didn’t see it happen until she was kind of hanging out in the bullpen,” Britton said. “She said she was a Yankee fan and she wanted to meet us. Obviously intoxicated, but impressive jumping. She said she wanted to meet everybody. That’s a weird way to do it.”

The woman, who was from Ohio, wasn’t identified.

“It’s funny, but it’s not a safe thing to do,” Britton told reporters, according to Newsday. “You don’t know these people. You don’t know their intentions.”