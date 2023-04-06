Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees pitchers had over $320,000 worth of belongings stolen from their Tampa homes last year

The homes are near the Yankees' spring training facility

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tampa homes of New York Yankees pitchers Luis Severino and Domingo German were burglarized last year, with the righties having lost over a combined $320,000-worth of belongings.

The homes were broken into on three separate days - intruders entered Severino's home on both June 1 and 3, while German's house was robbed on Aug. 19. The Yankees played home games on each of those days.

Severino's home took the biggest hit, with over $300,000 worth of jewelry accessories and other valuables taken from him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Severino, #40 of the New York Yankees, pitches during the spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. The Yankees defeated the Tigers 4-3.

Luis Severino, #40 of the New York Yankees, pitches during the spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. The Yankees defeated the Tigers 4-3. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Court records say four people entered German’s home and stole "multiple purses and watches valued at approximately $20,000."

Police believe the intrusions were made by the same group of people based on cell phone logs and fingerprints, via the Tampa Bay Times. However, no arrests have been made yet.

"Based on the multiple links between the Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and the Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is likely the burglaries were committed by the same group of suspects," a warrant said.

Domingo German, #0 of the New York Yankees, looks to receive the ball back in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 6, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Domingo German, #0 of the New York Yankees, looks to receive the ball back in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 6, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JONAS BROTHERS DO PLAY-BY-PLAY OF YANKEES GAME, MISTAKENLY CALL BULLPEN A 'BALL PIT'

The suspects were reportedly seen on surveillance footage wearing masks, gloves and hoods and exiting the scene in a Penske rental vehicle.

Luis Severino, #40 of the New York Yankees, walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2022 in Houston.

Luis Severino, #40 of the New York Yankees, walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2022 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pitchers own the homes near the Yankees' spring training facility.