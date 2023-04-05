Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Jonas Brothers do play-by-play of Yankees game, mistakenly call bullpen a 'ball pit'

The Jonas Brothers announced a concert in the Bronx for August

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Jonas Brothers announced they will be having a concert at Yankee Stadium in August, but their VIP treatment in the Bronx got started early.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas were special guests for the Yankees' matchup on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, They were on the field for batting practice and got to chill with defending AL MVP Aaron Judge and top prospect Anthony Volpe.

During the game, they hopped into both the WFAN and YES Network booths, the latter of which team broadcaster Michael Kay allowed Nick to do the play-by-play honors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York.

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Nick was not bad for a first-timer, and he even got to call a base hit by Volpe, but his brothers may want to brush up on their terminology.

When discussing the layout of the concert inside the stadium, one of them said the stage would be set up "right down by the ball pit."

The other brothers were flabbergasted, and let him know that it is actually called a bullpen, but they did go along with the mistake.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas look on before the first inning between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas look on before the first inning between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"You guys didn't get that note? No, we're going to fill up the ball pit - like a McDonald's ball pit."

"I think I like that better!" replied former Yankees pitcher and color commentator David Cone.

The YES Network had some fun with it, as well. When a pitcher was warming up later in the game, they had a graphic saying he was warming up "in the ball pit."

The Jo Bros were not good luck, as the Yanks fell 4-1, but they got back in the win column on Wednesday over Philadelphia with a 4-2 victory.

The Jonas Brothers attend the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.

The Jonas Brothers attend the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York is 4-2 on the season and will head out for their first road trip of the season on Friday, beginning in Baltimore.