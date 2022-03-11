Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Miguel Andújar robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic: reports

Andújar is reportedly expected to be at Yankees spring training this weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andújar was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in his home country of the Dominican Republic Wednesday.

Andújar, who finished in second place in American Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, was assaulted but was not shot, according to ESPN. Another person involved was reportedly shot in the finger.

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 30, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 30, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A watch worth around $7,000 and an SUV belonging to the Yankee's father was also stolen, Listin Diario reported. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and authorities reportedly have surveillance footage of the incident. No suspects were immediately identified in the incident.

A source told Newsday that Andújar was "doing OK" and was expected to be in Tampa, Fla., for Yankees spring training Friday.

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium Aug. 2, 2021, in New York City.

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium Aug. 2, 2021, in New York City. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Andújar has bounced between the Yankees’ major league roster and the minor leagues since he missed most of the 2019 season due to a labrum tear.

In his breakout season of 2018, Andújar played in 149 games, hit 27 home runs and batted .297. He lost the Rookie of the Year award to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees in action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium May 31, 2021, in New York City. 

Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees in action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium May 31, 2021, in New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

He played in 45 games in 2021, hitting six home runs and batting .253. The Yankees’ roster has been crowded with star players, and Andújar has consistently been mentioned as a trade candidate.

