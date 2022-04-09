Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Gerrit Cole not happy with Opening Day delay for Billy Crystal's first pitch

Cole opened the game with a four-pitch walk and the Red Sox led 3-0

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is apparently not a Billy Crystal fan – at least not on Friday.

The four-time MLB All-Star appeared visibly frustrated during Friday's Opening Day festivities when the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox was delayed by four minutes as actor and director Billy Crystal took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

METS’ FRANCISCO LINDOR HIT IN THE FACE BY WILD PITCH, NATIONALS’ STEVE CISHEK EJECTED

"Let’s go! Let’s go!" Cole could be seen yelling from the dugout.

Cole opened the game with a four-pitch walk and the Red Sox led 3-0 on Rafael Devers' two-run homer and J.D. Martinez's RBI double before Cole got a single out. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tough settling in," he said after the game, via Yahoo Sports. "Obviously, the first four pitches were not really competitive, and then honestly got burned on a couple pretty good fastball locations in the first. They put some pretty great swings on it. Fortunately, we were able to settle in after that and give us a chance to win."

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City. 

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

When asked about the four-minute delay, Cole explained his frustrations. 

"That was an unforeseen challenge. Festivities got a little away from the schedule."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps it was opening day jitters. 

Actor Billy Crystal throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City.

Actor Billy Crystal throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City.

Josh Donaldson's walk-off win in the 11th inning – New York’s first on opening day since 1957, lifted the Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 6-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com