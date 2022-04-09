Yankees' Gerrit Cole not happy with Opening Day delay for Billy Crystal's first pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is apparently not a Billy Crystal fan – at least not on Friday.

The four-time MLB All-Star appeared visibly frustrated during Friday's Opening Day festivities when the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox was delayed by four minutes as actor and director Billy Crystal took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"Let’s go! Let’s go!" Cole could be seen yelling from the dugout.

Cole opened the game with a four-pitch walk and the Red Sox led 3-0 on Rafael Devers' two-run homer and J.D. Martinez's RBI double before Cole got a single out.

"Tough settling in," he said after the game, via Yahoo Sports. "Obviously, the first four pitches were not really competitive, and then honestly got burned on a couple pretty good fastball locations in the first. They put some pretty great swings on it. Fortunately, we were able to settle in after that and give us a chance to win."

When asked about the four-minute delay, Cole explained his frustrations.

"That was an unforeseen challenge. Festivities got a little away from the schedule."

Perhaps it was opening day jitters.

Josh Donaldson's walk-off win in the 11th inning – New York’s first on opening day since 1957, lifted the Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 6-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.