MLB Postseason

Yankees fan taunts Freddie Freeman, whose mom died of melanoma, during cancer moment of silence

'You suck, Freeman!'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The World Series hasn't exactly been a ringing endorsement for New York Yankees fans.

A number of fans openly celebrated Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury in Game 2 at a bar across the street from Yankee Stadium, and roughly 48 hours later, a pair of fans attempted to pry a ball from Mookie Betts' glove.

Well, after the incident with the outfielder, another fan had a low moment regarding Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman celebrates home run

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after hitting a RBI single against New York during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

After the bottom of the fifth inning, everyone in the ballpark joined in a moment of silence for MLB's "Stand Up 2 Cancer" movement, where fans, players, employees, media and everyone else in the stadium hold up signs with the names of the people they "stand for."

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts and play-by-play announcer Joe Davis both wrote down Charley Steiner, a current Dodgers and former Yankees radio broadcaster, who has missed the season as he fights the disease.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman wrote down his mother, who died of melanoma when he was just 10 years old.

During the silence, though, one fan could be faintly heard taunting the eight-time All-Star, yelling, "You suck, Freeman!"

Freddie Freeman trots after home run

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against New York in Game 3 of the MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

Freeman was shown on the broadcast just a few seconds before the taunt could be heard.

YANKEES STAVE OFF WORLD SERIES SWEEP, FORCE GAME 5 VS DODGERS

Freeman, of course, has killed the Yankees, hitting a homer in each World Series game thus far – if the Dodgers wind up preventing the Yanks' comeback, he will likely be the series MVP. His walk-off home run in Game 1 has been the main catalyst for Los Angeles thus far.

Major League Baseball and the Yankees have barred the fans involved in the Betts incident from attending Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Freddie Freeman swings

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a two-run homer against New York in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

New York staved off elimination in Game 4, with Anthony Volpe's grand slam propelling the Yanks to an 11-4 victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.