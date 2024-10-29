Yankees stave off World Series sweep, force Game 5 vs Dodgers

You can’t complete the comeback from down 3-0 if you don’t win your first game.

Well, the New York Yankees have lived to fight another day, taking Game 4 of the World Series with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman, of course, got it all started with a two-run homer in the first, but the Yanks cut the deficit in half after Alex Verdugo drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. But in the next inning, Anthony Volpe delivered a big blow with a grand slam that gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead, their first since Game 1.

Los Angeles tacked on two more in the fifth thanks to some small ball, and the Yankees squandered a golden opportunity after getting their first two guys on base, but not scoring, in the bottom of the frame. Austin Wells made up for it though, belting a long solo homer in the sixth.

The Dodgers got the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freeman were all retired, and in the eighth, the Yanks got plenty of insurance.

Volpe scored on a play at the plate off the bat of Verdugo, and then Gleyber Torres belted a three-run homer, his first of October, to make it a 10-4 game. Even Aaron Judge delivered an RBI single for his first run driven in of the World Series to cap off a five-run eighth inning. The Yankees had scored just seven runs in the first three games combined.

Luis Gil lasted four innings, but five Yankee relievers combined for five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Of course, the Yankees are trying to become the second team in MLB history to complete the comeback from trailing 3-0, only accomplished by the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in that year's ALCS - perhaps Volpe, a New Jersey native who was at the 2009 Yankees World Series parade, may be this year's version of Dave Roberts, who manages the Dodgers and kick-started that comeback 20 years ago.

Game 5 is back in the Bronx, and the Yankees have some momentum – they’ll have reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole on the mound, while the Dodgers will return serve with Jack Flaherty.

With a win, it would be the first time a Fall Classic would be pushed to a Game 6 after a team took a 3-0 lead – that contest would be Friday night back in Los Angeles.

Safe to say, the pressure is on.

