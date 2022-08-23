Yankees fan drinks beer through makeshift hot dog straw, divides social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees picked up a victory against the New York Mets on Monday, but social media was left perplexed by one controversial decision made by a fan who was taking in the game at Yankee Stadium.

A video posted to social media showed one fan enjoying the game with an odd combination – a hot dog in a beer. The fan bit the tips of the hot dog and stuck it into his drink. He then was seen using it as a straw.

Twitter users had a lot to say about the act.

It is not the first time an act by a New York stadium-goer shocked people with how they chose to eat or drink something. In 2018, Alexa Greenfield shocked those watching the U.S. Open when she dipped her chicken fingers in her soda. The act went viral in seconds.

AARON JUDGE'S 47TH HOME RUN LIFTS SLUMPING YANKEES OVER METS: 'IT'S TIME TO GET BACK TO WHAT WE DO'

Since then, Greenfield gained more than 25,000 followers on Instagram and launched cola-flavored dipping sauce months after her viral moment.

It is unclear whether the hot dog straw will catch on as a thing.

At least Yankees fans were able to go home happy. Aaron Judge hit his 47th home run as the Yankees topped the Mets 4-2.