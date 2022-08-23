Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees fan drinks beer through makeshift hot dog straw, divides social media

The Yankees picked up a 4-2 victory over the Mets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees picked up a victory against the New York Mets on Monday, but social media was left perplexed by one controversial decision made by a fan who was taking in the game at Yankee Stadium.

A video posted to social media showed one fan enjoying the game with an odd combination – a hot dog in a beer. The fan bit the tips of the hot dog and stuck it into his drink. He then was seen using it as a straw.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Yankees celebrate their win after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York.

The New York Yankees celebrate their win after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Twitter users had a lot to say about the act.

It is not the first time an act by a New York stadium-goer shocked people with how they chose to eat or drink something. In 2018, Alexa Greenfield shocked those watching the U.S. Open when she dipped her chicken fingers in her soda. The act went viral in seconds.

AARON JUDGE'S 47TH HOME RUN LIFTS SLUMPING YANKEES OVER METS: 'IT'S TIME TO GET BACK TO WHAT WE DO'

Since then, Greenfield gained more than 25,000 followers on Instagram and launched cola-flavored dipping sauce months after her viral moment.

It is unclear whether the hot dog straw will catch on as a thing.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least Yankees fans were able to go home happy. Aaron Judge hit his 47th home run as the Yankees topped the Mets 4-2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.