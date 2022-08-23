Aaron Judge's 47th home run lifts slumping Yankees over Mets: 'It's time to get back to what we do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge added to his torrid home-run pace Monday night when he hit his 47th home run of the season off New York Mets starter Max Scherzer to propel the New York Yankees to a 4-2 win.

Judge leads the majors with his home run total. His dinger came in the third inning and put the Yankees up 2-0. DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added RBIs.

"We got a special group of individuals that are mentally tough enough to kind of bounce back after a couple of tough series and know, hey, it's a long season, and we haven't been playing the type of ball we want to. It's time to get back to what we do," Judge said after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York came into the game 5-14 after avoiding a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team had struggled since the All-Star break but now have a winning streak.

"At our core, we believe we're a really good team," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "And how many that is in a row that we've got to show that, I'll leave that up to you guys."

BLUE JAYS ALL-STAR ALEK MANOAH FIRES BACK AT YANKEES' GERRIT COLE AFTER DUST-UP

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman felt the wrath of fans at Yankee Stadium on Sunday while the team honored Paul O’Neill.

Before the start of the two-game Subway Series, Cashman backed Boone.

"You get the bouquets come your way when things are flying high, and you get the slings and arrows when things aren’t going well," Cashman said. "You hear it loud and clear. We know it and we feel it. And it’s our job to find a way to be flying high and make sure that the product out there is something that everybody’s excited about."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees moved to 75-48 with the win and are eight games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Mets fell to 79-45 and are three games up on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.