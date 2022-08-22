Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman amid team's struggles

The Yankees have struggled since the All-Star break

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman faced the wrath of fans at Yankee Stadium as the organization retired Paul O’Neill’s number on Sunday.

The Yankees entered the final game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to win their 10th game in the last 30. As Steinbrenner and Cashman stepped onto the field for the ceremony, both executives faced noticeable boos.

Retired New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill speaks to fans during a number retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York was 4-14 in August before beating the Blue Jays to stave off a sweep, but the message from Yankees fans to the top brass was sent loud and clear.

The 40-minute ceremony saw some of O’Neill’s former teammates take the field. Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez and Andy Pettitte were among those in attendance, according to the New York Post. O’Neill was not allowed to interact with any of the current Yankees players because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

New York Yankees former player Paul O’Neill fist bumps owner Hal Steinbrenner during a ceremony to retire his number before the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium August 21, 2022, in New York. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)

He hit .303 with 185 home runs and 858 RBI with the Yankees from 1993 to 2001. He was a four-time All-Star and a won four World Series titles. His No. 21 will now live in Monument Park.

"That’s why I’m celebrating this day, because this is the biggest dream that I’ve ever had in my life," he said.

O’Neill has called games on the Yes Network from his Ohio home since the pandemic-impacted season in 2020. When asked by NJ.com about his vaccination status, he said he’d "rather not discuss that."

Retired New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill stands next to his number in Monument Park during a number retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Only LaTroy Hawkins wore the No. 21 for the Yankees since O’Neill retired. Hawkins wore it at points in 2008 before switched it shortly after the season started.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.