Yankees executive's wife identified as woman who died after tree crushed vehicle during New York rainstorm

A New York woman who died after her vehicle was struck by a tree during a rainstorm on Wednesday night has been identified as the wife of a New York Yankees executive.

Catherine "Cathy" Tusiani was identified as the woman whose vehicle was crushed by a tree while driving north on Route 128 in Armonk, New York. She was 50 years old.

The North Castle Police Department previously said in a press release that she was the only one in the vehicle.

Catherine’s husband is Michael Tusiani, who is listed as the Yankees’ senior vice president of partnerships on the team’s website.

The team issued a statement about the "unimaginable loss."

"Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani," the statement reads. "Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family.

"As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alex and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss."

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in Armonk during a brutal rainstorm in the area, which had high winds that reached 50 mph during gusts.

Westchester Fire Wire posted to Facebook around 5:40 p.m. saying fire and EMS responded to a tree hitting a vehicle with an unresponsive person inside.

Tusiani was said to be less than a mile from her home, according to CBS News.

The Yankees did not immediately answer a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

