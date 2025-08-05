Yankees activate superstar Aaron Judge off injured list as they look to snap losing skid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees activated superstar right fielder Aaron Judge off of the injured list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Yankees have lost four straight games and are slipping in the standings and hope the return of Judge can be the spark they sorely need.

Judge, 33, was placed on the injured list on July 27, retroactive to July 26, with a right elbow flexor strain. Tests revealed that Judge did not tear his UCL, so he spent the minimum time on the injured list.

The two-time American League MVP is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. Judge had a .342 batting average with 37 home runs and 85 RBI in 103 games prior to the injury.

While Judge will be activated, he has not yet started to throw since the injury, so he will return as the team’s designated hitter. However, the Yankees currently have Giancarlo Stanton as their designated hitter.

Stanton, 35, has been one of the best hitters on the team since he came off the injured list and made his season debut on June 16. In 36 games, Stanton has a .270 batting average with 10 home runs and 28 RBI.

Stanton, at this point in his career, is not fast and with Judge returning to the lineup as the designated hitter, he could be forced to spend time in the outfield. The last time Stanton played in the outfield was Sept. 14, 2023.

Since May 28, the Yankees are 25-33 and went from first in the American League East to third in the division, as the red-hot Boston Red Sox passed them in the standings.

The Yankees currently occupy the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Yankees (60-53), with Judge, will look to turn things around against the Texas Rangers (59-55) at 8:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

