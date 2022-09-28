Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Yankees' 'acting manager' Anthony Rizzo hyped after big decision pays off

Many Yankees starters have night off after clinching AL East Tuesday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
With the New York Yankees clinching the American League East on Tuesday night, they're loosening up the ties in their game on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before the game, manager Aaron Boone relayed the news that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is Wednesday's "acting manager."

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees waits to take batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sept. 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rizzo helped Boone make Wednesday's lineup, and one of his first decisions paid off immediately.

Although an outside shot to make the postseason roster, top prospect Oswald Peraza will likely see some more time now that the division is wrapped up. Rizzo wanted to plug him in the cleanup spot, and he delivered with an RBI single, the first of his career, in his first at-bat of the night.

Rizzo couldn't help but be excited.

Rizzo also is wearing the same outfit Boone normally wears — a sleeveless hoodie over a navy blue long sleeve, with a watch on, as well.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres also sent the lineup card out.

Aaron Judge is one of minimal starters playing on Wednesday — he is leading off as the designated hitter in his quest for MLB history, as he tries to tie Roger Maris for the AL single-season home run record.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is walked against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on Sept. 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Judge walked in his first plate appearance, and flied out in the second inning.

Rizzo's other lineup decisions paid off — the Yankees scored three runs in the first inning.