Yankees' Aaron Judge 'to think about' All-Star Home Run Derby invite

Aaron Judge leads the MLB with 23 home runs, so it was only naturalthat the New York Yankees starwould be invited to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

But the 25-year-old rookie sensation hasn't made up his mind on whether or not he will participate in the midseason slugfest.

"I'm going to think about it for a while," Judge said via the Associated Press. "I'm more focused on what I can do for the team right now, and we'll see what I decide to do."

The 6-foot-7 outfielder, who leadsthe American League in All-Star starter votes with2.6 million votes,"Never really dreamed that it would actually happen," Judge said of the dinger derby."It was pretty surreal."

The Home Run Derbywill be held at Miami's Marlins Park on July 10. The Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton won last year with 20 home runs in the final. The 88th MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 11.

