Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sidelined with 'elbow issue' as concern mounts: 'We'll see'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees have struggled lately. Friday's loss to the Philadelphia Phillies marked a second consecutive defeat and was the team's sixth loss in its last ten games.

However, the Yankees' concerns could mount as the team monitors the health of superstar Aaron Judge.

The reigning American League MVP was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to what Yankees manager Aaron Boone described as an "elbow issue."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He's dealing with an elbow issue," Boone told reporters Saturday morning.

Boone also noted that Judge experienced some difficulty when he threw the ball from the outfield during Friday's 12-5 loss to the Phillies. Judge was not pulled from the lineup in that game.

YANKEES ACQUIRE THIRD BASEMAN RYAN MCMAHON FROM ROCKIES, FILL MAJOR NEED AHEAD OF POSTSEASON PUSH

The apparent discomfort prompted an MRI. On Saturday morning, Boone said the team was still waiting for the imaging results.

"Obviously, you guys asked about it in Toronto, but he felt like it was fine on the off day," Boone said. "Then, (Friday) night, he couldn’t really throw well from the outfield. So, he came in today and got imaging on that. Obviously, it’s a concern, but we’ll wait and see."

Judge went hitless Friday but did record an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Judge was listed as the Yankees' designated hitter when New York played the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday. He returned to his normal spot in right field Friday as the Yankees opened a three-game series against the Phillies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marcus Stroman takes the mound for New York Saturday, while Ranger Suarez will start for the visiting Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.