New York Yankees

Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies, fill major need ahead of postseason push

The Rockies received two minor league pitchers in the trade

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The New York Yankees have a reinforcement on the way ahead of their postseason push. 

The team acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz, the teams announced Friday.

McMahon, 30, will fill a gaping hole the Yankees have had all season at third base. The Yankees have gotten a .645 OPS from their third basemen this season, the eighth worst at the position in the big leagues. 

Ryan McMahon looks on

The Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon heads up the first-base line after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack in the first inning July 18, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

McMahon has just a .217 batting average with 16 home runs this year, but his .717 OPS is an upgrade over what Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have provided. 

While McMahon’s overall numbers at the plate are not strong, he has hit better of late. Since May 1, McMahon has a .246 average with 14 home runs. 

Regardless of how McMahon hits, he is a great defensive third baseman who, at the very least, will upgrade the Yankees' infield defense. 

McMahon had spent his entire nine-season career with the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon throws

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon throws late to first base after fielding an infield single off the bat of the Minnesota Twins' Christian Vázquez in the sixth inning July 20, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"While it is never easy to part ways with a player and person of Ryan’s caliber, our focus at this deadline is build for a competitive future," Rockies senior vice president and general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. 

"We can’t thank Ryan enough for all that he has given to this organization and community since we drafted in 2013. His impact on and off the field has been tremendous, and we wish Ryan, Natalie, and Austyn nothing but the best moving forward."

Herring, 22, has a 7-3 record with a 1.71 ERA in 16 starts between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. Herring was picked in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. 

Ryan McMahon gestures

The Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon gestures to the bullpen as he circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Mtthews in the third inning July 19, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Grosz, 22, has a 4-8 record with a 4.14 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. 

The Yankees (56-46) hope McMahon can give them a boost down the stretch as they vie for a postseason spot. 

The Rockies (26-76) could look to trade away more players ahead of the July 31 trade deadline as they build toward the future. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.