Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies, fill major need ahead of postseason push

The New York Yankees have a reinforcement on the way ahead of their postseason push.

The team acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz, the teams announced Friday.

McMahon, 30, will fill a gaping hole the Yankees have had all season at third base. The Yankees have gotten a .645 OPS from their third basemen this season, the eighth worst at the position in the big leagues.

McMahon has just a .217 batting average with 16 home runs this year, but his .717 OPS is an upgrade over what Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have provided.

While McMahon’s overall numbers at the plate are not strong, he has hit better of late. Since May 1, McMahon has a .246 average with 14 home runs.

Regardless of how McMahon hits, he is a great defensive third baseman who, at the very least, will upgrade the Yankees' infield defense.

McMahon had spent his entire nine-season career with the Rockies.

"While it is never easy to part ways with a player and person of Ryan’s caliber, our focus at this deadline is build for a competitive future," Rockies senior vice president and general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement.

"We can’t thank Ryan enough for all that he has given to this organization and community since we drafted in 2013. His impact on and off the field has been tremendous, and we wish Ryan, Natalie, and Austyn nothing but the best moving forward."

Herring, 22, has a 7-3 record with a 1.71 ERA in 16 starts between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. Herring was picked in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Grosz, 22, has a 4-8 record with a 4.14 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Yankees (56-46) hope McMahon can give them a boost down the stretch as they vie for a postseason spot.

The Rockies (26-76) could look to trade away more players ahead of the July 31 trade deadline as they build toward the future.

