New York Yankees
Yankees' Aaron Boone mocks umpire in epic tantrum after ejection

The Yankees were behind the White Sox as Boone was booted from the game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a meltdown in the eighth inning of their game Monday night against the Chicago White Sox and appeared to mock home plate umpire Laz Diaz in the process.

Boone appeared to be upset with Diaz’s strike zone after Anthony Volpe struck out looking. Boone came out of the dugout and got into Diaz’s face. At one point, he went to the dirt next to the plate, drew a line and imitated Diaz punching out a batter.

Aaron Boone imitates Laz Diaz

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone imitates an umpire calling strike three after arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It was the sixth time Boone has been ejected this season. New York was down 2-1 at this point. 

Later in the inning, Andrew Benintendi hit a sac fly to score Trayce Thompson and Luis Robert Jr. doubled to score two more runs. Chicago went up 5-1.

The White Sox won the game by the same score.

EX-WHITE SOX PITCHER REVEALS TEAM HAS 'NO RULES' AS ORGANIZATION FACES TIM ANDERSON AFTERMATH

Aaron Boone's moves

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets his money's worth about an ejection. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Aaron Boone argues with Laz Diaz

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

New York entered the game with a 58-54 record and trying to stay afloat in the race for the final American League Wild Card spot. Getting a win against the White Sox, who are draped in turmoil, would’ve been a good start.

The Yankees split their series with the Houston Astros and dropped two out of three to the Tampa Bay Rays before that.

The White Sox saw shortstop Tim Anderson get suspended for six games due to his brawl with Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez over the weekend. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was suspended for a game as was third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

