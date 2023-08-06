Expand / Collapse search
MLB
Published

MLB dishes out punishment after White Sox-Guardians melee

Jose Ramirez, Tim Anderson got into fight on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Major League Baseball on Monday dished out suspensions in the aftermath of a melee between Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Anderson was suspended for six games. Ramirez received a three-game suspension. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase got a one-game ban.

Additionally, coaches from both teams received one-game bans. Guardians manager Terry Francona, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh will be out.

Jose Ramirez fights Tim Anderson

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) exchange punches in the sixth inning, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, handed down the discipline. Each of the suspended parties, including White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias, received undisclosed fines.

The incident occurred Saturday night after Ramirez slid underneath Anderson’s legs for a double. The two exchanged words and the glove came off. Both players squared up and Ramirez got the better of Anderson – knocking him in the jaw and then down to the ground.

Players from both teams separated the two main participants in the melee.

"I felt I was able to land one," Ramirez said after the brawl Saturday night through a translator.

Tim Anderson taken off the field

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox is restrained by teammates after a fight with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

"He’s been disrespecting the game for a while," he continued. "When he does something like that on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game. So, I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight, and I had to defend myself."

Ramirez was back in the lineup on Sunday for the series finale.

Anderson, who had to be physically carried off the field, was not available to comment after the game.

Jose Ramirez held back

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians is held by Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

He was out of the lineup on Sunday. Grifol said it was a scheduled day off.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.