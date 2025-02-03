WWE touts historic Royal Rumble numbers as more than 70,000 attend event

The WWE on Monday touted historic numbers around the Royal Rumble, which saw Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair win the men’s and women’s marquee matches over the weekend.

The Royal Rumble took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, transforming the home of the Indianapolis Colts into a pro wrestling spectacle. The company announced it was the "most-successful and highest-grossing Royal Rumble" in its history.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

WWE said the 2025 event drew the largest gate for any single-night event in the promotion’s history. Around 70,347 fans attended the event. The attendance figure sits only behind WrestleMania 40’s Night 1 and 2 attendance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The company added that viewership was up 14% in the U.S. from last year. Bayley and Cody Rhodes each won their Rumble matches and went to WrestleMania 40 to win their respective titles.

WWE said merchandise and sponsorship sales were also up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Social media appeared to be interested in streamer IShowSpeed’s appearance in the men’s Rumble match. He took the place of Akira Tozawa who wasn’t able to compete in the match at the last second. IShowSpeed entered the ring and did a backflip to hype of the fans.

But the streamer’s time was short-lived. Bron Breakker bounced off the ropes at full speed and nearly broke IShowSpeed in half with a spear. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque applauded IShowSpeed for his willingness to take the spear.

The moment generated more than 300,000,000 views across social media platforms in less than 24 hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Royal Rumble is the first premium live event on the road to WrestleMania 41. Uso and Flair are guaranteed world title matches. It’s up to them to pick who they will face.