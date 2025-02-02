Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

WWE

Jey Uso eliminates John Cena to win men's Royal Rumble; Cody Rhodes retains world title

Charlotte Flair won the women's Royal Rumble

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The shock and awe the WWE Royal Rumble can provide was on full display Saturday night as Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective matches to earn title shots at WrestleMania.

Uso’s win in the men’s Royal Rumble match stunned the pro wrestling world as he eliminated John Cena to win. It came down to Uso, Cena and Logan Paul at the very end of the match, and Uso and Cena gave fans in Indianapolis a stunning upset that came down to the very end.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Jey Uso pushes John Cena

Jey Uso pushes John Cena off the ring on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The match marked Cena’s return to in-ring action for the first time since he competed in a six-man tag-team match in April 2024. He had a breathtaking moment at one point in the Royal Rumble as he stared down Roman Reigns and CM Punk before Seth Rollins entered the match.

Rollins, Reigns and Punk were each eliminated around the same time. Rollins then snapped and went after both Reigns and Punk before he went to the back. Each of the three men appeared to be unhappy with each other, signaling a bumpy road to WrestleMania.

Jey Uso points to the WrestleMania sign

Jey Uso celebrates winning on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Flair returned to a WWE ring nearly 14 months after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus in December 2023. She was one of the final entrants. She eliminated NXT star Roxanne Perez to win the match.

Where the men’s Rumble was filled with big-time superstars who were expected to be in the competition, the women’s Rumble featured a handful of surprising returns. Jordynne Grace made her first appearance in the Rumble as a WWE star – last year she was still with TNA Wrestling when she competed. Alexa Bliss likely received the biggest pop of the night as she returned for the first time since 2023. WWE legends Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella also came back for the match.

In the end, it was Flair who picked up the victory.

WWE IS 'DRIVING POP CULTURE,' PRO WRESTLING LEGEND PAUL HEYMAN SAYS

Charlote Flair points to the WrestleMania sign

Charlotte Flair celebrates winning Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Uso and Flair will now have to decide whose championship they want to go after. Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion. Tiffany Stratton owns the WWE Women’s Championship and Rhea Ripley is the Women’s World Champion.

Rhodes was able to return his championship in a ladder match against Kevin Owens.

The match featured some wild moves as both competitors made their way through multiple ladders. In the end, Rhodes put Owens in an Alabama slam through a ladder that was perched between the ring apron and the announcers' table. He took a tough-looking fall before Rhodes climbed the ladder in the ring and obtained the two title belts that were hanging above.

The fourth match featured Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retain their tag-team titles in a 2 of 3 falls match against Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, interfered in the match and allowed Gargano and Ciampa to retain the titles.

Ford and Dawkins left the ring scowling as it appeared they set their sights on the titles.

Cody Rhodes holds the titles

Cody Rhodes celebrates after defeating Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, 2025. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The road to WrestleMania is jumpstarted from here. The next premium live event is the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.