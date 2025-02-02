WWE legend Triple H reflects on surprise Hall of Fame announcement

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was surprised at WWE HQ last week when CEO Nick Khan and legends Shawn Michaels and Undertaker revealed he would be the first member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Levesque will go into the Hall of Fame as a solo wrestler. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the D-Generation X tag-team with Michaels, who were both integral parts of the "Monday Night Wars" against World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s.

He spoke about receiving the honor at the Royal Rumble post-event press conference.

"In business for me, outside of the ring, there’s nobody that I respect more, nobody, than him," he said of Khan. "He’s my partner in all of this. So him doing that for me was incredibly meaningful."

Last week, Khan was addressing the company when Michaels and Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, interrupted and surprised Levesque with their own announcement.

"From a guy who usually has something to say about everything, I’m speechless," Levesque said on Wednesday. "I’m gonna kill Nick when we leave here. If you see someone flying off of the roof, just ignore it. I don’t really know what else to say."

Levesque was a 14-time world champion in WWE, winning the WWE Championship nine times and the World Heavyweight Championship five times. He had significant feuds with The Rock, Mick Foley, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Michaels, Undertaker and countless others throughout the duration of his career.

He became WWE’s chief content officer in 2022 and helped usher in a "new era" in the company following the departure of Vince McMahon, his father-in-law, due to sexual misconduct allegations. He has since been the main voice behind the company's creative work.

Levesque’s WrestleMania XX match against Chris Benoit and Michaels, his WrestleMania 22 match against John Cena and WrestleMania XXIV match against Undertaker are considered some of the best in the event's history.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is usually set for the Friday before WrestleMania, which would be April 18. He is the only person in the class so far.