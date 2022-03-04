WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the lead of the NHL, EA Sports and others, the WWE has severed ties with Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release this morning, the WWE announced the decision to immediately end their partnership with Match, a Russian-sports network, and to shut down Russia’s access to WWE Network services.

"WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately," the statement reads.

Gone from Russian television are all WWE events including live broadcasts and archival footage. This means that Russians, who have traditionally had a strong interest in the WWE, will not have access to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event — WWE’s signature pay per view– which is scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas.

"The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw,SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38," the company’s statement added.

WWE’s choice to pull programming out of Russia comes exactly one week after the country invaded Ukraine, despite pleas from countries around the world, including the United States, to refrain from doing so.

Now we eagerly await for the Russians to tap out.