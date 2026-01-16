WWE NXT champ shares how she received 10-year volleyball ban after deciding to take chance on pro wrestling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE NXT star Izzi Dame was spiking volleyballs into the faces of opponents just a few years ago before her meteoric rise as the women’s North American champion.

Dame, whose real name is Franki Strefling, played collegiate volleyball for the Eastern Michigan Eagles and played professionally overseas until 2022, when she officially joined WWE and embarked on her pro wrestling journey.

She talked to Busted Open Radio earlier this week about how she got her start in WWE, and expanded on her origin story in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Dame said she was on a break from playing volleyball in Cyprus when she received a message that she thought was fake. But her decision ultimately had consequences for her career in that sport.

"So, I played collegiate volleyball and then after college, I went and played professionally in a little island called Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. I did a full year over there," she said. "I re-signed my contract to go back and play another year, but you do get three months of a summer break. So, the week after I touched back down in the States, I got what I thought was a scam WWE recruit message, like anyone would think because why would the WWE want anything with little old me playing in the middle of the Mediterranean? Like, come on.

"It ended up being real. They flew me out to Nashville. I got offered a contract and then I had to break my contract in Cyprus to be with the WWE. So they banned me. Cyprus banned me from playing there for 10 years. A little dramatic, but yeah. Can’t play there! But I don’t think we’re going back to volleyball any time soon. We’re doing good over here."

Dame is like many WWE NXT wrestlers who have come through the company’s recruitment process. Several top stars in the company started without pro wrestling experience.

She told Fox News Digital that she took a chance because she thought she had more inside herself than just serving.

"If I’m being completely honest, I am one of eight," Dame explained. "I have a big family. So, not only was I overseas by myself — I was at least doing what I love – but for some reason there was always something in me that was just like, ‘You’re meant for more.’ Volleyball displays your athletics but you have so much more to offer.

"So, WWE was just the perfect mix of public speaking, performing, entertaining, still being an athlete, and I was like, ‘Why not?’ And, I get to be home. My parents, family and siblings can come fly to me whenever they want. I’m not 24 hours across the world anymore or however long. So, it kind of just seemed like the perfect opportunity."

Dame captured the Women’s North American Championship at New Year’s Evil to start 2026, but she said she hoped to show more of herself and increase the prestige of the championship over the next six months to a year.

She added that she wanted to break free from the stereotypes of a female pro wrestler with blonde hair.

"I seriously, because I’ve said before, how much this title has bounced around, I seriously hope that I can take this title and make it mean something, make my name mean something," Dame said. "I feel like Izzi Dame now is just coming into herself. We’re starting to figure out who she is. How big of a manipulator, mastermind she really is. I think people are still kinda confused on, ‘Is she just another blonde heel? Like, what is she really bringing to the table?’ So, in six months from now, I hope that it is clear as day who Izzi Dame is.

"We all can have the same hair color, but I don’t think like all the blondes in the industry, there’s a lot of us. I think it’s super important we all differentiate ourselves through our character work. Obviously, in ring as well. I’m not hitting a moonsault like Tiffany Stratton — that’s all yours girl. That’s crazy. She’s insane for that. I’ll stick the more ‘big man’ stuff. But as far as character work, I’m really trying to lean into building depth and layers into more of the manipulative, mastermind, calculated way, and I think that’s going to make me just a little bit different than everyone else."

Dame is the face of The Culling — one of the factions that have made a name on the NXT brand.

Shawn Spears, a veteran in the industry, has been one of the leaders of the group in the months since he returned to WWE. Dame said she’s been able to lean on Spears as she gets her footing in between the ropes.

"Shawn Spears has been my rock throughout this whole thing, as a friend, as a mentor, as a coach," she said. "He’s helped me, not only in ring, but really put this entire journey into perspective because it is super taxing. You have to have a lot of patience, and this is all about timing. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like that. It feels like I’m not doing enough. Maybe I’m disappointed with the way I did something, but he really reels everything in and reminds me that I haven’t been in this industry that long and it’s OK to make mistakes — learn from it and don’t make the same way again. He’s really been just an ally for me throughout this whole process."

Ultimately, Dame said it was now her time to shine as champion and prevent the title from bouncing around the women’s locker room.

Since the championship was established in April 2024, Dame is the seventh to hold the belt. Other champions included Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, Stephanie Vaquer, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe and Thea Hail.

Dame told Fox News Digital that keeping the belt is going to help make the title mean something.

"I feel like this title has bounced around so much, and I think I did mention that as well," she said. "For me, my goal with this title right now is keeping it with me. Giving not only me depth, but giving this title depth, making it mean something. I don’t want to say I want an Oba Femi reign, but I’m not opposed to an Oba Femi reign. Give me a little something!"

Dame added that she’s going to pick and choose who gets the next shot at her title.

"Unfortunately, not everybody is going to get a shot, because now I decide who, what, where, when, how anyone gets near the title. I’m going to be a little more strategic with who I give opportunities to, unlike Tatum (Paxley), who just gave anyone an opportunity, and we see how well it worked out for her."