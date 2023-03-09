Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Liv Morgan goes viral at Knicks, explains moment: 'It is so weird to me'

Morgan is set to be at a Road to WrestleMania Supershow at MSG this weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE star Liv Morgan was in Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night and instantly captured the attention of social media.

Cameras panned to Morgan, who was one of the last remaining entrants of this year’s Royal Rumble, and showed a man sitting next to her and talking to her about something. Morgan looked unbothered as she looked up at the Jumbotron. It quickly became a meme.

Liv Morgan looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio.

Liv Morgan looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion explained the moment on Wednesday in an interview on WWE’s "The Bump."

"It is so weird to me, like what goes viral and what doesn't," she said. "First of all, we had no idea that we were even being filmed. We had no idea that camera was on us, which doesn't excuse anything. That is Justin Scalise who works her for WWE. He is incredible."

Liv Morgan attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, March 6, 2023, in New York.

Liv Morgan attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, March 6, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Morgan said her phone was "blowing up" and apologized to Scalise for the virality of the moment.

"He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right," she added.

The New Jersey native will be back in action at MSG as WWE hosts one of its Road to WrestleMania Supershows.

Liv Morgan attends the premiere of 'Scream VI' in New York City March 6, 2023.

Liv Morgan attends the premiere of 'Scream VI' in New York City March 6, 2023. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

She recently lost to Rhea Ripley on SmackDown via submission.

