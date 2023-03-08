Expand / Collapse search
WWE NXT champion Roxanne Perez causes scare after collapsing in ring following title defense

Perez won the WWE NXT Women's Championship last year

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Roxanne Perez caused a scare Tuesday night at WWE NXT Roadblock after she defended her Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura.

After the match, Perez appeared to lose consciousness and fall onto the apron prompting several NXT referees to rush out from the back and check on her. Satomura herself appeared to be concerned for Perez and called for more help to get her opponent out of the ring quickly.

Meiko Satomura enters the ring prior to the women's bout during the Big Japan Pro-Wrestling at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium on Aug. 30, 2020 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

Meiko Satomura enters the ring prior to the women's bout during the Big Japan Pro-Wrestling at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium on Aug. 30, 2020 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

NXT commentator Booker T and NXT’s senior vice president of talent development and creative Shawn Michaels both checked on Perez to make sure she was OK. Perez received some shots to the head from Satomura during the match.

Perez was stretchered out of the arena and into an ambulance.

"Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing," WWE NXT wrote on its Twitter account.

The moment caused a real scare on social media.

WWE history buffs noted that Michaels was a part of a similar storyline back when he was headlining matches and pay-per-views at the height of his career.

Perez, whose real name is Carla Gonzalez, joined WWE last year after spending time with Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Reality of Wrestling.

General view of the WWE Monday Night Raw Supershow Halloween event at the Philips Arena on Oct. 31, 2011 in Atlanta.

General view of the WWE Monday Night Raw Supershow Halloween event at the Philips Arena on Oct. 31, 2011 in Atlanta. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

She started her first NXT Women’s Championship against Mandy Rose and has defended it against Gigi Dolan and now Satomura. In 2021, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her one of the top 150 female competitors in the industry.

