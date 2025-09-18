WWE star Jimmy Uso opens up about teaming with brother again for milestone match at Wrestlepalooza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Uso will be a part of an historic tag-team match at WWE’s Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night when he and his twin brother, Jey, go up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The Usos are already considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, having held the tag team championships eight times with one reign lasting a record 622 days and main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Now, they will be a part of the first electromagnetic field (EMF)-free match.

Aires Lifetune Zone Max will be on each ring post during the match to help create an EMF-friendly environment. The piece of equipment aims to offer protection along bigger spaces like bedrooms, living rooms and professional wrestling rings. The World Health Organization has said that all populations are "exposed to varying degrees of EMF, and the levels will continue to increase as technology advances."

Jimmy Uso told Fox News Digital he was excited to be included in the milestone match.

"Aires Lifetune Zone Max, they got these EMF-friendly devices helping athletes to keep that radiation out, man. Apparently they help us perform better," he said. "I’m excited for it, man. I’m ready to see if it brings the vibe, if it changes anything, if we feel any energy in there. I think this is one of the coolest things to be a part of.

"The game is leveled-up big time, and to be a part of it, to be a part of it with this new movement, especially with my brother, especially this tag match, that’s also cool for me and my brother to have."

The Usos were nearly inseparable for years as the won tag team championships on the RAW brand three times and on the SmackDown brand five times. The two were woven into one of the biggest storylines in pro wrestling for years, with The Bloodline and their cousin Roman Reigns as the "head of the table."

Over the last 18 months, The Bloodline fractured and the brothers went their own ways with single runs. Jimmy Uso competed for the United States Championship and to find his footing against some of the top stars on SmackDown, while Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The Usos have teamed up sparingly since 2023. The Wrestlepalooza stage will be the biggest event for them as purely a duo since Money in the Bank in 2023 when they defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

"Wrestlepalooza, to me, I was just telling my brother is, this got that ‘Mania vibe here," Uso said. "This got that big fight feel here. So to double back with my brother, and we’re going up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, hungry talent, great in the ring, these brothers can go, I’m ready to see where we’re at. It’s been a while. I’m ready to see whether the Usos, one of the greatest tag teams ever, how we’re going to perform. Can we keep it up? We got some young dogs in there that’s ready to prove themselves."

Uso said he wasn’t concerned too much about rust as a tag team but more so about how the energy at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will affect them.

"Honestly, bro, I think it’s more like a mental rust because you have those doubts – ‘Do the Usos still got that charisma? Do they still got that chemistry? Can they still go in there and let everybody know the reason why they were the longest-reigning tag team in WWE for a reason?’ That’s the only thing but I think that’s normal right?" he said. "

"That nervousness – if you ain’t kinda shaken, if you ain’t got that nervousness in you, it’s time to hang them boots up. I still feel it everyday before we about to walk out through them curtains. Hell man, I don’t see how my brother does it. He comes out every week in that crowd. It’s intense, man. I’ve been in the crowd with him a few times during his entrance, and I’ll tell you, that energy, that’s a real thing, man. We’re ready to keep it going and keep it moving and bring that energy in."

Having his family around him is something Uso is incredibly grateful for. He’s a part of a Samoan lineage that is engrained in professional wrestling – whether it’s WWE or elsewhere. And it continues today.

Uso competes with Jey, his wife, Naomi, his other brother Sikoa, his cousins Reigns and Jacob Fatu and his cousin Nia Jax. He’s also a distant cousin of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His father is WWE legend Rikishi.

"I remember my dad telling us, ‘You get on this road, you guys be blessed that y’all get to run this road together.’ He did it alone. He did it a while by himself for about 25 years. You know, to have all my brothers on the road with me, man, that’s a different support system. That’s something where like, sometimes, no words are said. It’s just the presence of being around each other and just knowing you ain’t never alone," he said. "And that’s all we need to know.

"I’m one of the lucky ones, one of the few lucky ones, man, because a lot of our co-workers, a lot of our boys, a lot of our friends, it’s a family away from family. A lot of them, they are on the road alone. They leave their families. I leave my family, but I’m never alone. So, I try to remind the homies, everybody that’s away from their family, it’s hard work, it’s a grind, but as long as you know, man, if you got somebody, any kind of family, they ain’t even gotta be blood related, but if they’re there for you, they’re there for you. And that’s what I think is the coolest thing."

Wrestlepalooza takes place Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. It’s the first premium live event to be featured on ESPN in the U.S.