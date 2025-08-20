WWE star Naomi announces pregnancy, relinquishes women's championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Naomi relinquished the Women’s World Championship on Monday as she announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

Naomi won the title when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during a match between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at Evolution. She then retained the title at SummerSlam, winning a triple-threat match that included Sky and Ripley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last week, WWE said she wasn’t cleared to compete in a title defense against Sky. It sparked speculation that Naomi could have been injured and may have to be out for a while. However, she appeared on the latest episode of "Monday Night Raw" and announced her personal news.

She asked fans to view the videoboard. She and her real-life husband Jimmy Uso appeared on "What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" and he announced they were expecting a child.

"I’m pregnant and I’m having a baby," Naomi added.

WWE OFFICIAL CHARLES ROBINSON REVEALS BAT BITE CAUSED HOSPITAL VISIT: 'GREAT WAY TO START THE MORNING'

Back in the ring, Naomi was a bit emotional as the WWE fans cheered her on. She was a bit reluctant to relinquish the championship she fought so hard to win back.

"I ain’t handing you s---," she told RAW general manager Adam Pearce. "My hormones are jumping like a disco. This ain’t the time nor place so I advise you to get the hell out of my face."

Naomi said the women in the WWE locker room should be thanking Uso because without him they wouldn’t have stood a chance of taking the title off of her.

However, Naomi laid the championship in the middle of the ring and vacated the belt.

"On the bright side, I guess the bloodline continues baby!" she added with her patented maniacal laugh.

She vowed that she would come back for the title in "nine months and some change."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even if I gotta come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arms, I’m coming back to pick up where I left off," she said.