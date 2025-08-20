Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Naomi announces pregnancy, relinquishes women's championship

Naomi won the Women's World Championship at Evolution

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE star Naomi on Hulk Hogan's pro wrestling legacy Video

WWE star Naomi on Hulk Hogan's pro wrestling legacy

WWE champion Naomi talks to Fox News Digital about the lasting legacy Hulk Hogan had on the pro wrestling industry.

WWE star Naomi relinquished the Women’s World Championship on Monday as she announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

Naomi won the title when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during a match between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at Evolution. She then retained the title at SummerSlam, winning a triple-threat match that included Sky and Ripley.

Naomi holds the belt

Naomi celebrates her win after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract during WWE Evolution at State Farm Arena on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images)

Last week, WWE said she wasn’t cleared to compete in a title defense against Sky. It sparked speculation that Naomi could have been injured and may have to be out for a while. However, she appeared on the latest episode of "Monday Night Raw" and announced her personal news.

She asked fans to view the videoboard. She and her real-life husband Jimmy Uso appeared on "What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" and he announced they were expecting a child.

"I’m pregnant and I’m having a baby," Naomi added.

Naomi retains the title

Naomi retains the WWE Women's World Championship Title belt during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Back in the ring, Naomi was a bit emotional as the WWE fans cheered her on. She was a bit reluctant to relinquish the championship she fought so hard to win back.

"I ain’t handing you s---," she told RAW general manager Adam Pearce. "My hormones are jumping like a disco. This ain’t the time nor place so I advise you to get the hell out of my face."

Naomi said the women in the WWE locker room should be thanking Uso because without him they wouldn’t have stood a chance of taking the title off of her.

However, Naomi laid the championship in the middle of the ring and vacated the belt.

"On the bright side, I guess the bloodline continues baby!" she added with her patented maniacal laugh.

Naomi in 2024

Naomi looks on during WWE SmackDown at Golden 1 Center on September 20, 2024 in Sacramento, California.  (WWE/Getty Images)

She vowed that she would come back for the title in "nine months and some change."

"Even if I gotta come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arms, I’m coming back to pick up where I left off," she said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

