©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

WWE star Je'Von Evans reveals who delivers nastiest chop

Evans talked what it was like to get one from Oba Femi

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE's Je'Von Evans talks taking chops in the ring Video

WWE's Je'Von Evans talks taking chops in the ring

Rising WWE star Je'Von Evans talks to Fox News Digital about who delivers the nastiest chops in the ring.

Taking a knife-edge chop to the chest is one of the most damaging moves in pro wrestling.

Ric Flair made the move well known at the height of his career. WWE stars of today like Gunther, Oba Femi and Ilja Dragunov have carried the torch.

Oba Femi celebrates a move

Oba Femi looks on during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on Dec. 9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE)

Je’Von Evans has been in the ring with Gunther, Femi and Dragunov at different points in his career and taking a chop from any of the competitors is no easy feat.

"It’s probably one of the worst feelings that you will ever experience," Evans said of getting a chop from NXT champion Oba Femi.

But Evans made clear that it’s not the worst he’s received.

"Honestly, it’s not the worst," he said. "I think the worst one I’ve ever received was probably either Gunther or Ilya Dragunov.

"Ilya’s chops are, like, those sting and they hit right in the same spot. Same thing with Gunter. I think that’s why they’re such great wrestlers and great friends, because they chop hard, and they chop in the same spot."

WWE'S JE'VON EVANS TALKS PURSUIT OF PRO WRESTLING PASSION, IGNORING CRITICS AND JOHN CENA HONOR

Je'Von Evans dives onto Gunther

Je'Von Evans in action against Gunther during "Monday Night RAW" at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, 2025 in New York City. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Anyone who watches weekly WWE programming or the monthly premium live events knows that chops from superstars like Gunther or Dragunov echo throughout the arena they’re performing in and through the speakers’ fans are listening to through the TV.

While the criticism is that pro wrestling is "fake" or it’s not taken serious because the outcomes of the matches are predetermined, the chops are definitely real and they leave a mark.

"Honestly, it hurts, but then once you realize you gotta keep going, it kind of fades away. You know what I mean? But it also comes with training," Evans said. "You gotta get your body used to the impact, falling in the ring, getting hit. Like, your body has to get used to that type of feeling.

"Once you’ve done it for the amount of years, then the chops start hurting less and when you fall, it stops hurting less. It still hurts. You just don’t feel it as much."

Je'Von Evans gets ready

Je'Von Evans in ring during "Monday Night RAW" at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images)

For now, Evans will have to take the damage from his fellow NXT colleagues. It may all be worth it as he’s primed for another shot at the NXT Championship after winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

