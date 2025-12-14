Expand / Collapse search
WWE

John Cena loses to Gunther in final WWE match, stunning fans

Cena was performing in his final WWE match

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
John Cena failed to conquer one last challenge as his WWE in-ring career came to an end at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington D.C.

Cena went up against Gunther, a two-time world heavyweight champion who earned the right to take on Cena by winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament. Gunther wasn’t shaken by Cena’s presence in front of the electric sold-out crowd that filled the Capital One Arena.

Gunther locks in Cena

Gunther in action against John Cena during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

As soon as Cena stepped in between the ropes, Gunther went to work. He battled Cena through multiple Attitude Adjustments, including one through the announce table. Cena did all he could do, but Gunther was just too much to handle.

Gunther eventually put Cena in a sleeper hold and made the 17-time WWE champion tap out. The fans in the arena were stunned as boos rained on Gunther.

After the match, WWE superstars and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque came down to the ring to congratulate Cena on an incredible career. Cena bowed in the ring and saluted the fans for all they’ve done for him over the last 25 years.

John Cena and Triple H look at the sceen

John Cena and Triple H during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

His retirement tour this year started at the Royal Rumble, where he finished as the runner-up in the match.

He won the Elimination Chamber match to go up against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He stunned fans with a heel turn that could only draw comparisons to Hulk Hogan. The heel persona only lasted a few months as he was back to the babyface fans grew to love and adore by the summer.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk send John Cena out on top

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk give John Cena the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

He and Rhodes battled one more time for the title at SummerSlam. He also had matches with Punk, Styles, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Dominik Mysterio during the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

