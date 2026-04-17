WWE star Danhausen says Mets 'curse' isn't exactly lifted as team drops ninth straight game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Danhausen has been an eccentric delight since he joined the company and made his debut at the Elimination Chamber back in February.

Danhausen has the knack for "cursing" his WWE opponents. Stars like Dominik Mysterio, Kit Wilson and The Miz have all felt the effects of Danhausen’s abilities, and it seems like the New York Mets are also suffering.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, a long-suffering Mets fan, told Danhausen earlier this week on social media that if he could lift the "curse" on the Mets, he would "do everything in my power to get his face on the side of a (WWE production) truck."

Danhausen said that Gewirtz had a deal and wanted to have his face on the truck immediately. However, it appears that deal has not come to fruition.

WWE STAR KIT WILSON EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR CODY RHODES AFTER PAT MCAFEE PROMO, NO ANIMOSITY AFTER 'TOXIC' MOVE

"I did un-curse the Mets. But it didn’t work because, I believe it was Brian Gewirtz who did not pay Danhausen. He did not send me my money so it did not take full effect," Danhausen told Fox News Digital on Friday morning. "Once I have the money, perhaps it will actually work because right now it’s probably about a half of an un-cursing. It’s like a layaway situation."

Hours later, the Mets lost their ninth straight game to the Chicago Cubs 12-4.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cubs dealt with the "Curse of the Billy Goat" for years before winning the World Series in 2016. It appears the Mets have to deal with the Danhausen curse, at least for now.

Meanwhile, for Danhausen, he’s set for his first WrestleMania appearance in some capacity. Reports have indicated that he will have at least one segment with John Cena at WrestleMania 42.