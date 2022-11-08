Expand / Collapse search
Bianca Belair drops 'fun gear fact' about her Crown Jewel outfit

Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match

Ryan Gaydos
Bianca Belair went toe-to-toe with Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Belair came to the ring in a purple outfit with her trademark "EST" emblazoned down the center of her gear. On Sunday, she revealed on Twitter she made the gear herself.

Bianca Belair Visits the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on July 25, 2022 in New York City.

Bianca Belair Visits the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on July 25, 2022 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

"I didn’t have time to make my gear at home, so I made it on the road between shows in the hotel, on the bus, & on the plane," she wrote. "So, most of my gear was sewn by hand or glued together.

"Whenever you mention my name just make sure you add that I ALWAYS give it my all."

Kevin Owens added that he saw Belair making the gear.

Bianca Belair enters the arena during WWE Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Bianca Belair enters the arena during WWE Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

"I saw her making that gear on the bus in the row in front of me while driving from the airport to the arena in Mexico," he wrote. "Unreal."

Belair’s ring gear covered her entire body due to the Saudi Arabian government’s conservative policies on how women should dress, which had been a topic of discussion during WWE’s first few years performing in the country.

Belair won the match and was able to defend her title. Belair and Bayley’s feud is set to go march into Survivor Series: War Games later this month.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.