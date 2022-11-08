Bianca Belair drops 'fun gear fact' about her Crown Jewel outfit

Bianca Belair went toe-to-toe with Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Belair came to the ring in a purple outfit with her trademark "EST" emblazoned down the center of her gear. On Sunday, she revealed on Twitter she made the gear herself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t have time to make my gear at home, so I made it on the road between shows in the hotel, on the bus, & on the plane," she wrote. "So, most of my gear was sewn by hand or glued together.

"Whenever you mention my name just make sure you add that I ALWAYS give it my all."

Kevin Owens added that he saw Belair making the gear.

"I saw her making that gear on the bus in the row in front of me while driving from the airport to the arena in Mexico," he wrote. "Unreal."

LOGAN PAUL SUFFERS SERIOUS KNEE INJURIES AT WWE'S CROWN JEWEL IN LOSS TO ROMAN REIGNS

Belair’s ring gear covered her entire body due to the Saudi Arabian government’s conservative policies on how women should dress, which had been a topic of discussion during WWE’s first few years performing in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belair won the match and was able to defend her title. Belair and Bayley’s feud is set to go march into Survivor Series: War Games later this month.