WWE chief teases 'new landscape' after titles change hands at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque teased "there’s a new landscape" in the company after two new champions were crowned during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Levesque’s social media post came hours before "Monday Night Raw" – the brand where CM Punk is the face of after he won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Jey Uso.

"A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE," Levesque wrote. "Four high-stakes matches… Two NEW world champions crowned… And a history-making announcement for December 13th…

"There’s a new landscape in WWE, starting tonight on WWE Raw."

Punk has gone through a long and arduous journey to return to the WWE mountaintop as champion. He returned to the company in 2023, almost immediately suffered an injury, and fought through several obstacles to get back to having gold around his waist.

He held the World Heavyweight Championship briefly at SummerSlam, but lost it after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him. Punk wasn’t the only one with a new championship after the event.

Jade Cargill clobbered Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women’s Championship. Cargill showed off just how powerful she is and took advantage of a knee issue that was clearly bothering Stratton throughout the match.

It was Cargill’s first singles title since she joined WWE.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Dominik Mysterio came out victorious in his triple threat match over Penta and Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

John Cena, who only has four dates left in his in-ring WWE career, made a major announcement.

He said there will be a 16-man tournament to determine who his final opponent will be. The tournament will begin next Monday and the field will be chosen at random.

"On my last day, I want to face whoever is willing to step up and seize the same kind of opportunity I was given on my first day," he said in a promo clip.

Cena’s last date is set for Dec. 13 in Washington.